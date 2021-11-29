Will Motorola beat Xiaomi in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 device battle?

Qualcomm, which recently spun Snapdragon into a separate entity, will unwrap its flagship SoC tomorrow and this chipset will power most Android flagship for the next year.

Now there is a battle among a couple of Chinese smartphone makers – Xiaomi and Motorola who want to outdo each other to become the first one to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

While there may not be any crown up for grabbing, it is the eagerness to outsmart the competition which includes the leading smartphone maker Samsung and grabbing the headlines is turning out to be a temptation that is too hard to ignore.

While we have little information about Motorola’s upcoming flagship phone Moto Edge X, however, leaks have suggested that the first phone from the company with the new SoC has been in the working and is expected to launch before the end of the year.

On the other hand, we’ve had almost a ton of leaks suggesting Xiaomi’s plans of introducing the Xiaomi 12 lineup of phones in December. We heard that the lineup - including phones like Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, one on steroids befittingly called Xiaomi 12 Ultra Ultra, a compact Xiaomi 12 Mini and a Xiaomi 12X (and probably a few more), might get launched on December 16.

Then there was another report suggesting that the phones might debut on December 12 to make the most out of the unique date.

However, a new report based on an alleged internal Xiaomi document says that the company might host a press conference right at the fag end of the year on December 28. The conference is for a new product announcement and it is believed that the company may unveil the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12x during this press conference.

A trusted tipster also has suggested that Xiaomi’s flagship phone might be unveiled around the end of the year and feel that Xiaomi’s first phone with the new chipset may not start retailing this year.

This means that Moto might not need to rush and if it can launch the Moto Edge X, it can easily beat Xiaomi in its own game. Though Motorola may have to vary from yet another competitor as even ZTE is reportedly readying three different phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

