Xiaomi 12 tipped to launch on December 12 for some freakish reasons

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi wants to end 2021 on a high, especially since it had pipped global manufacturers this year to become the leading phone maker, albeit momentarily. This is probably why its much-hyped flagship smartphone series, the Xiaomi 12 lineup, has been rumored to launch before the end of the year.

While these rumours suggested that the Xiaomi 12 series might be introduced on December 16, the latest report coming out of China suggests that the phones might be launched on December 12 itself.

A report from GSMarena citing a Chinese publication called MyDrivers says that since December 12 is a unique date that can also be called Double 12 and with the series also carrying a moniker of 12, Xiaomi may want to make the most of this freak combination.

Further December 12 is a shopping festival in China which means it could turn out to be the perfect timing to unveil the world’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – Qualcomm’s latest and yet to be announced flagship chipset.

Talking about the lineup itself, there is massive anticipation as well as an air of suspense around the devices expected to launch. We’ve heard about the vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, then a Xiaomi 12 Ultra, one on steroids called Xiaomi 12 Ultra Ultra, a compact Xiaomi 12 Mini and most recently a Xiaomi 12X has been added to the list - And we're afraid that there may be more as well.

Seeing the way Xiaomi operates over the years, one can be rest assured that even if the company ends up launching all devices in its home market in China, it might not introduce them like a bouquet of devices to the international markets. Instead, we might see them launching with different monikers under Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco. We’re also not discounting the re-mixing and relaunching of these phones sometime later next year.

That said, even Motorola has suddenly found its mojo in 2021 – when Chip shortage made life difficult for most brands including Apple – is also eager to make a statement by becoming the first-ever brand to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 toting smartphone. Hence, for Xiaomi, it’s a race against time, literally.

