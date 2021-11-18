Xiaomi 12 Mini first look might have just surfaced

When Apple announced the iPhone12 Mini, we thought compact flagship phones are back. However, apart from Asus’s halfhearted attempt, we’ve not had much news around this.

Xiaomi, which had hinted about such a device, might be finally gearing up to add a compact phone to its repertoire. The said device, probably called Xiaomi 12 Mini, could be a part of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series.

Though ahead of the introduction of this lineup, we’ve come across a slew of unannounced Xiaomi phones. A new leak, which seems like official marketing stuff, has made its way out giving us a sneak peek at the design and specifications of the yet to be launched smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 12 Mini. pic.twitter.com/FzyQijjC4vNovember 15, 2021 See more

The poster gives us a first look at the alleged Xiaomi 12 Mini and also highlights its key details. It also suggests that the alleged Xiaomi 12 Mini could feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD Plus resolution.

It could also feature a 120Hz refresh rate and support HDR10 Plus. The poster reveals Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage as well. Furthermore, it shows the phone has a quad-camera setup, where the primary snapper is 100MP with OIS, followed by a 20MP ultrawide lens, a 5X optical zoom, and a 2X portrait lens. The Xiaomi 12 Mini might also pack a 4700mAh battery with a 67W fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

As per the poster, the phone could launch on December 21, and it could arrive in three storage variants - 8GB/128GB could be priced at 3599 Yuan (approx.Rs. 42,000).

The price of the second variant with 8GB/256GB is said to be 3899 Yuan (Rs. 45,000 ), and the third variant with 12GB/256GB could launch for 4299 Yuan (Rs. 50,000).

As for the availability in global markets, there is not much clarity at this point, however, according to a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the same device may have just passed the TENNA certification. The TENAA listing further tells the device packs a Snapdragon 870 processor and supports up to 67W fast-charging.

#Xiaomi 2112123AC 5G appears on TENAA certification.- Snapdragon 870- 67 watt charging pic.twitter.com/3uSshpZKRPNovember 16, 2021 See more

There is a chance that this phone may launch under Redmi branding because the specifications of the Redmi K50 are strikingly similar. Even a report citing a popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that this device could go official outside China under Redmi branding.

That said, we will have to wait till Xiaomi makes an official announcement. Till then, stay tuned.

