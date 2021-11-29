ZTE joins the race to launch devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC

Smartphone maker’s Motorola and Xiaomi are busy planning to outdo each other by launching the first phone with Qualcomm’s yet to be announced Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. However, now it seems like there is one more brand eager to join the party.

According to the reports, ZTE is also gearing up to launch not one but three different flagship phones with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC which will be announced on November 30.

All the three devices are expected to be launched under the Nubia line-up and reports suggest that these could be launched as Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro, as well as the Nubia Z40. The Red Magic lineup is aimed at gaming enthusiasts and could end being one of the most powerful Android phones in the market.

(Image credit: Passionategeekz)

As for the other specifications of these Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC-toting ZTE phones – we have absolutely no idea. Our best bet is that all these brands are waiting for Qualcomm to formally announce the flagship chipset and subsequently tease about their phones.

But what’s the hurry?

While for a long, Samsung has been the brand to launch the first phone with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. However, in the recent past Chinese smartphone makers did not let the South-Korean brand enjoy these brownie points.

This has not only helped them make a statement that these companies are no less capable than the world’s leading smartphone maker but also stamp their authority in the home market of China – which otherwise is the biggest smartphone market by volume.

While phones from brands like ZTE aren’t available across the globe and the situation is trickier especially after the crackdown by the US government, it has been able to build a niche audience thanks to the Nubia lineup and the Red Magic gaming phones.

On the other hand, smartphone enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Xiaomi and Motorola to announce their flagship phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset since both the brands have a wider reach and are available in most major smartphone markets across the globe.

