Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - Motorola and Xiaomi claim theirs will be the first device to launch

Battles for launching devices with flagship chipsets is an old one. Its latest edition is being played out now between Xiaomi and Motorola, both claiming their upcoming device would be the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. After Xiaomi's claim last night to be the first, Motorola today went ahead and announced that their Moto Edge X30 with the flagship SoC will launch on December 9.

The onus is now on Xiaomi to take the next step, given that rumours to date suggest that their next flagship Xiaomi 12 is scheduled for launch on December 12 or 16. The Chinese giant has also started using its global social media handles to promote the device. Since, their founder and CEO Lei Jun didn't give a clear launch date in the video he shared last night during the Qualcomm Summit, we are waiting.

.@Qualcomm has always been one of the most important partners of Xiaomi. Today I'm proud to announce that after months of joint effort between Xiaomi and Qualcomm, Xiaomi 12 Series will be the world's first smartphones powered by the new @Snapdragon 8 5G Gen 1 mobile platform. pic.twitter.com/U7l3BytRceDecember 1, 2021 See more

Lei Jun stated that “Xiaomi 12 Series will be the world's first smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.” However, the company has not revealed the launch date and the usage of words is also slightly cryptic.

It may mean that the Xiaomi 12 Series will be the first smartphone in the world with the flagship Snapdragon chipset or it can even be seen as the Xiaomi 12 Series will be one of the first smartphones with the said chipset – how you see it probably depends on your outlook towards Xiaomi in comparison to the Lenovo-owned Motorola.

Based on the previous reports, we have come across three possible launch dates for the Xiaomi 12 Series – December 16, December 12 and then December 28. If Xiaomi is indeed looking to outdo Motorola, then we might get yet another launch date soon and this has to be December 8 one prior to that.

Of course, the hype over who gets to the finishing line first with a flagship chipset is not all that interesting for technology enthusiasts. Of course, for a seasoned brand like Xiaomi, it might be a perception battle created over the social media.

For us and the users in general, what matters is a device that can do justice with the extremely powerful chipset on offer and makes the next flagship smartphone experience an even more memorable one.

Though even ZTE seems to have a few Snapdragon 8 Gen1 phones in its offing, the company doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to launch their phones yet. So, for now, the ball is in Xiaomi’s court and hopefully, the brand will make a formal announcement soon and clear the mystery over the launch date of the Xiaomi 12 series.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!