iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Legend India launch could be in jeopardy - here's why

Since July, when we initially heard about the iQoo 8 becoming the first smartphone with the then latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, to the more recent reports of the launch of the iQoo 8 Legend in India, we've covered the entire stretch. However, now it turns out that the two devices may not land on our shores after all.

A tipster has taken to Twitter to suggest that the launch event of these two devices in India may get cancelled. The company had launched its latest flagship series in China during mid-August and ever since leaks and rumors have flown thick and fast about its imminent launch in India.

iQOO 8 Series India launch - Cancelled !November 21, 2021 See more

Could it be the chipset shortage?

Debayan Roy, who goes under the name GadgetsData on Twitter, left a cryptic message that said the the iQoo 8 series India launch has been cancelled. To a query from another user about the Rs.2000 coupon on iQoo 7 to to clear the shelf for the iQoo 8 series in India, the Twitter handle of iQoo India said they had direct messaged a response. Of course, we have reached out to the company for some answers.

In fact, the vanilla iQOO 8 with model number V2136 was listed on the database of the BIS authority and a BIS certification is a good hint that its India launch may not be far away.

Since we haven't yet received any confirmation from the company, we would assume that the information is genuine. And there was also no additional information from the tipster on this account. Which makes us speculate that the global chipset shortage could have caused the brand, owned by BBK Electronics of China, to postpone the India launch.

However, the challenge now for the customer is whether to wait for clarifications from iQoo or just extend the waiting period and buy the iQoo 9 series, which is said to be the direct successor of the iQoo 8.

iQoo 8 Legend specifications

The iQOO 8 Legend, which is a renamed version of the iQoo 8 Pro, features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, which is paired up with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

On the software front, the iQOO 8 Legend booted Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 and packed a 4,500mAh battery and support 120W fast charging as well as 50W fast wireless charging.

The phone features a 50MP primary snapper, followed by a 48MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP portrait sensor. On the front, a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls is available.

