iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend launched with flagship Snapdragon chipsets

The iQoo and the iQoo 7 Legend are the new flagships from the Vivo sub-brand, launching more than a year after its last smartphone in India.

In February 2020, iQoo entered India with the iQoo 3 5G, but then went silent with launches. That changed today with the launch of the iQoo 7 series in India, which is amongst the cheapest smartphones to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series of chipsets.

The iQoo 7 Legend is a rebranded iQoo 7 from China, while the iQoo 7 is the iQoo Neo 5. Unlike the last-gen iQoo 3, all the variants in the iQoo 7 series will be 5G enabled.

iQoo 7 Legend

The iQoo 7 Legend is being touted as the most powerful Android smartphone yet, with the Snapdragon 888 processor with “enhanced” UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM and virtual RAM. There’s also a 4,096mm vapour chamber to keep the thermals in check. The device is made up of Pure white matte surface AG matte glass on the back along with a race track-inspired design.

The Indian variant misses out on the 125W fast charging, offering a 66W Flash Charger instead. It is claimed to take the 4,000mAh battery to full in about 22 minutes.

For photography, the iQoo 7 Legend has an optically stabilized 48MP camera(Sony IMX 598) with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro shooter and a 13MP portrait lens with a focal length of 50mm. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. Shooting modes include Night Vision, Pro sports mode, Night panorama, double exposure, etc.

On the front is a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also offers HDR10+ certification, 1,000Hz instant touch sampling and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Gaming-specific features include 4D Game Vibration (works on Call of Duty: Mobile only), in-display Monster touch which can act like additional input buttons, dual stereo speakers with surround sound, etc. Out of the box, the iQoo 7 Legend runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The iQoo 7 Legend is available in two variants 8+128GB priced at Rs 39,990 and the 12+256GB priced at Rs 43,990. The device will be available starting May 1 on Amazon.

iQoo 7

The iQoo 7 is the more affordable of the two, opting for the Snapdragon 870 chipset instead with up to a 3.2GHz clock speed. It is paired with a large 6,000mm vapour chamber, which is supposedly the largest in its segment.

It has the same 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, but also has a secondary intelligent display chip which the company claims acts as a dedicated GPU and the chipset is also used for MEMC. It can increase the apparent dynamic range and frame rate in games, but for now, the latter is available only in FreeFire, with support for Call of Duty: Mobile coming next.

For photography, the iQoo 7 has a similar triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. Support for 66W fast charging is present once again, which can take the 4,400mAh battery from 0 to full in about 30 minutes.

The iQoo 7 is available in three variants, 8+128GB, 8+256GB, and 12+256GB priced at Rs 31,990, Rs 33,990, and Rs 35,990 respectively. The iQoo 7 will also be available on Amazon starting May 1 in Strom Black and Solid Ice Blue colourways.

iQoo 7 Legend iQoo 7 8+128GB Rs 39,990 Rs 31,990 8+256GB - Rs 33,990 12+256GB Rs 43,990 Rs 35,990

As for the launch offers, you can avail Up to Rs 3,000 off with ICICI bank credit card and EMI transitions and up to Rs 2,000 off with Amazon coupons.

