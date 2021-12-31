iQoo 9 series makes it to Geekbench - key specifications revealed

Audio player loading…

It has already been confirmed that the iQoo 9 series is going to roll out in China on January 5. Now, both the variants of the series, iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro, have popped up on the Geekbench listing. The vanilla variant of the iQoo 9 series carries the model number of V271A. It scored 1223 in the single core test and 3674 in the multi-core test.

Considering the scores of the device, it clearly seems that the device is going to be a flagship-level offering. The Geekbench appearance of the device has also confirmed that it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and operate on the Android 12 operating system.

In addition, renders of the smartphone surfaced online a few days ago, suggested that the device could sport a triple rear camera set up. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to work on optical image stabilization (OIS) and the camera bump of the device boasts the 'Ultra Sensing' feature too. The back panel of the device could be white in color and will get the Red, Indigo, and Blue stripes.

iQoo 9 specifications

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

A report by GizmoChina stated that the posters released by iQoo suggest that the device will get an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The SIM card slot, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille will be placed at the bottom of the smartphone. In the past, reports suggested that iQoo 9 may pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging along with 50W wireless charging.

The information related to the display details of the device is still sceptical. Previous rumors suggested that the device could feature an AMOLED LTPO display with curved edges. The smartphone may also get slim bezels and punch-hole to house the front camera at the top center. The screen of iQoo 9 may have a 120Hz refresh rate with a 1000Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone can get 12GB LPDDR5 RAM coupled with 256GB onboard storage and RAM expansion feature. In terms of optics, iQoo 9 may rock a triple rear camera setup with gimbal-OIS based 50MP primary shooter, 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 16MP telephoto shooter.