iQoo 9 series launch date surfaces online - to roll out on January 5

Rumors regarding the iQoo 9 series started doing the rounds a month ago. It was being said that the smartphone could roll out globally in January 2022 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Now, a recently leaked poster has suggested that the device is going to hit the Chinese market on January 5. As per the leaked poster, two variants of the series will be rolled out, including the vanilla variant and the high-end variant.

iQoo shared a post on Weibo confirming the launch of the iQoo 9 series a couple of days ago. Just ahead of that, a well-known tipster who goes by the name 'Panda is Bald' tipped that the smartphones will be rolling out on January 5. Until now, there has been no confirmation regarding the India launch of the iQoo 9 series.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The latest renders of the device indicate that the camera bump will include a triple rear camera setup. In addition, we can also see the optical image stabilization (OIS) as mentioned on the camera island in addition to 'Ultra Sensing.' The rear panel of the device seems to be white in color along with Red, Indigo, and Blue stripes.

However, the renders shared by Digital Chat Sation, another popular tipster, have a different story to tell. The renders shared by Digital Chat Station show that the rear back panel of the device will have the signature design along with iQoo branding and dragon imprint.

iQoo 9 Pro rumored specifications

The iQoo 9 Pro may come equipped with a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved OLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. Previous rumors stated that the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and may be based on the Android 12 operating system. Furthermore, it will include 12GB RAM along with 256GB onboard storage.

It is also being said that the device will allow RAM expansion via virtual RAM. A couple of weeks ago, a few leaks surfaced online that revealed the device's battery configuration and charging capacity. iQoo 9 Pro may get a 4700mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support.