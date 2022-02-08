iQoo 9 SE could arrive in India alongside iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro

Audio player loading…

iQoo 9 series will soon make its official debut in India, as confirmed by the brand itself via the official website. Apart from the two smartphones in the series - iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro, the series will also get an iQoo 9 SE too. The smartphone series has already got a dedicated webpage on the Amazon India website.

In a report by GSMArena, it is being said that the iQoo 9 SE is going to be a rebranded version of the recently launched iQoo Neo 5S. Having a look at the specifications offered in the device, it seems quite similar to the iQoo Neo 5S. However, nothing can be confirmed until the official spec sheet has been revealed by the brand.

iQoo 9 SE specifications

(Image credit: Future / Rudra Raghuwanshi)

Considering that the device is going to be a rebranded iQoo Neo 5S, we know a fair deal about what we can see in the device. iQoo 9 may come equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. High chances are that the smartphone will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The smartphone might operate on the Funtouch 12 OS based on the Android 12 operating system. Speculations are that the device may flaunt a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary snapper, 13MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will have a 16MP front shooter.

In terms of battery, the smartphone will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Until now, there has been no word related to the pricing of smartphone. Still, expectations are that the smartphone will be available in the price range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

What's the competition?

At that price range, the iQoo 9 SE will have straight competition with the OnePlus Nord series and the OnePlus 9R as they all have similar specifications. OnePlus 9R comes with Snapdragon 870 processor and 12GB RAM for high speed performance. In addition, the device has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

