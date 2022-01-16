OnePlus 9RT vs iQoo 9 - which could be a better buy?

Audio player loading…

Just like the iPhones globally, the OnePlus handsets have their fanbase in India and every new flagship is discussed and dissected. The OnePlus 10 went official in China and simultaneously India saw the roll out of the OnePlus 9RT.

Vivo's sub-brand iQoo may not be in the same league but their handsets do stand up to a comparison with the best Android smartphones. The iQoo 9 flagship series also went official in China recently and in parallel we had reports of an India variant of the iQoo 9 base model.

As we know, the OnePlus 9RT ships with an octa-core Snapdragom 888 processor with a 120Hz AMOLED panel and is priced at Rs.42,999 for the base model. Now, the iQoo 9 India variant is tipped to cost in the same range but comes with the better Snapdragon 888+ chipset under its hood and it gets 120W fast charging support too.

OnePlus 9RT vs iQoo 9 - display and processor

(Image credit: Future / Jitendra Soni)

The OnePlus 9RT gets a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate while the screen size of the iQoo 9 is slightly smaller at 6.5-inches. However, that too is an AMOLED screen and boasts of a 120Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the powertrain under the hood, the OnePlus 9RT gets the Snapdragon 888 chipset while the iQoo 9 India variant is tipped to be powered by the marginally modern Snapdragon 888+ processor. Though both qualify as flagship chipsets from Qualcomm for 2021, the iQoo variant gets the newer processor that boasts of an integrated Intelligent Display Chip.

Now we have a weird combination present itself. Amongst the two, the handset with the smaller screen handset gets a chipset that is better equipped to handle gaming.

OnePlus 9RT vs iQoo 9 - software, camera and batteries

(Image credit: Iqoo china website)

This is where we get a marked difference for the Vivo-owned iQoo 9. The handset is tipped to run the latest Android 12 with the FunTouch OS 12 on top. As for the OnePlus 9RT, it remains on the Android 11 and given the past record of the company future updates could end up becoming a pain point.

We know that the OnePlus offers some of the best camera setups in the market as does the other BBK Electronics-owned brand Vivo. And true to form the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple-rear camera with a 50MP main snapper perched alongside a 16MP and a 2MP sensors on the island and a 16MP selfie camera.

The iQoo 9 India variant comes with a 48MP main shooter along with two 13MP cameras on the rear and a 16MP selfie camera. What possibly gets the iQoo an edge is the integration of a physical Gimbal on the handset that helps you get more steady shots and videos.

Coming to the battery pack, the OnePlus 9RT features a 4,500mAh pack with 65W of fast charging prowess. The iQoo 9 comes with a slightly smaller 4,350mAh battery but with 120W warp charging support, which means you could get the battery up to 100% in just about half the time that the competing handset may take.

Of course, this would be only if iQoo does bundle the fast charger with the handset, though we think it definitely would. Also, it depends whether you're in favour of fast charges, given the negative reports around how these reduce battery lives.

Our conclusion

As we mentioned up front, the OnePlus 9RT is priced at Rs.42,999 for the 8GB+ 128GB variant and Rs.46,999 for the 12GB+256GB one. We have no clarity on the iQoo 9 India pricing strategies though if they are to be in line with what the devices cost back home, the iQoo 9 too may be available at a similar price.

Given that both these handsets appear to fall in the same, if not similar price bracket, we would say the iQoo 9 has the definitely edge in terms of features and specifications. However, the OnePlus legacy of a decent service network shifts it right back to the handset that also has a larger fanbase in India.

Whatever be the case, if you current device isn't on the blink, we suggest you hang on for a few extra days for the iQoo 9 to arrive before taking a final call.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram