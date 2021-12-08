iQoo Neo 5 series, Vivo S12 series specifications surface online - here’s what we know

Rumors regarding the Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro started doing the rounds just a few days ago. Now, popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared a post saying that four new smartphones, including Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQoo Neo 5s and iQoo Neo 5 SE, are all set to launch in the coming weeks.

It has also been said that the Vivo S12 series could include 44W fast charging support, while iQoo Neo 5 series will go beyond that to support 66W fast charging. The tipster also said that the upcoming devices will have three chipsets, Snapdragon 888, Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 778 Plus.

iQoo Neo 5 series expected specifications

iQoo Neo 5S may house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The device will have an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may sport a triple rear camera set up with a 48MP primary snapper. At the front, the smartphone might sport a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone may draw power from a 4500mAh battery that will support 66W fast charging.

On the other hand, iQoo Neo 5 SE may boast a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset or the Snapdragon 778 Plus chipset. Similar to iQoo Neo 5S, this device will also support 66W fast charging and include an OLED display with a high refresh rate. Other details regarding the device are still sketchy.

Vivo S12 Pro expected specifications

Considering the reports published by GizChina , Vivo S12 Pro could come with a curved OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a fingerprint sensor below the screen. The predecessor of the device, Vivo S10 Pro, consists of a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset. Speculations are that S12 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 processor.

The renders of Vivo S12 Pro suggested that the device may sport a dual front camera set up consisting of a 50MP Samsung JN1 shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The front sensors of the smartphone will be placed inside a rectangular notch at the middle of the screen. In a post by Digital Chat Station, it was claimed that the rear camera set up of the device may include a 108MP primary snapper.

There is no information regarding other aspects of the device until now. However, it can be assumed that the frequency of rumors regarding the series will increase as soon as it comes closer to launch.