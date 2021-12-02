Vivo S12 Pro design renders indicate a notch and a revamped camera island

It is a well-known fact that Chinese smartphone makers launch rebranded devices to keep costs down. Which is why there is hardly any surprise when we hear of two or more brands readying smartphone launches close to each other as is the case with Oppo's Reno 7 series and Vivo's S12 series.

While leaks and rumors have been aplenty with the Oppo Reno 7 launch expected in early 2022, we now hear that Vivo could be making a few design tweaks in the new S12 series. A report in GSMArena showcases renders where the front-camera notch is retained and the rear camera set-up gets a revamp.

The report quotes a known leaker on Weibo to suggest that the Vivo S12 Pro appears to be sticking with a notch on the screen though the panel itself gets a curved finish for the first time. Moreover, the rear camera set-up has reverted to the vertical setup known as the traffic light alignment instead of the triangle-in-square option.

What else can we expect?

(Image credit: TechBoiler)

The dual selfie cameras could have a 50MP Samsung main sensor alongside an 8MP camera for ultra-wide angle shots. Since Vivo's 'S' series has come to be known for its selfie cameras, we can expect that the upcoming device may arrive with the software that can potentially further enhance the images.

The device is rumored to launch with better fast-charging support compared with its immediate predecessor, the Vivo S10 which came with a 4,050mAh battery that gave 44W fast-charging support. The Vivo S12 Pro could boast a strong chipset but would definitely not opt for the flagship Snapdragon processor reserved only for flagships.

Just so that we could compare the two devices from sister brands, the Reno 7 Pro is slated to launch with the Dimensity 1200 Max SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It comes with a flat 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display compared to the curved display present on the previous generation flagship.

The Reno 7 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. It comes with a 4500 mAh of battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Given that the leaks have started arriving, we are sure that more details of the specs and pricing of the Vivo S12 would emerge soon. What we can say for sure is that it may not be in direct competition to the Reno 7 series that is supposedly priced between Rs.30,000 and Rs.50,000.

