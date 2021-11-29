Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro India pricing tipped ahead of the launch

Having been through a series of leaks and rumours, the Oppo Reno 7 series arrived in China last week. Ahead of an Indian launch, we now have some details around the pricing of their latest flagship lineup that directly succeeds the Reno 6 series that hit the markets earlier in July this year.

The line-up, which is set to be revealed sometime in January 2022, is expected to be priced between Rs.28,000 to Rs.43,000. In addition, a report in 91mobiles suggests that Oppo could also be bringing in a new pair of earbuds that could have features similar to the Oppo Enco X and be in the same price band.

The new Reno 7 series in China saw the launch of three devices, viz., the Reno 7 5G, the Reno 7 Pro 5G and the Reno 7 SE 5G. In India, only two of these models could be coming. While the Oppo Reno 7 5G could be priced between Rs.28,000 to Rs. 31,000, the Reno 7 Pro G may cost between Rs.41,000 and Rs.43,000.

Additionally, the company could also launch a pair of TWS earbuds simultaneously. They could be priced in the range of the Oppo Enco X which currently retails around Rs.9,999 in India. There are also unconfirmed reports that the company could also be coming out with its smartwatch around the same time.

The Oppo Reno 7 comes equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel offering FullHD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device has a 4500 mAh of battery and and supports 65W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 7 sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and an additional 2MP sensor. While on the front it has a 32MP front camera.

The Reno 7 Pro has the Dimensity 1200 Max SoC under the hood coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It comes with a flat 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display compared to the curved display present on the previous generation flagship from Oppo.

The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz refresh rate. The Reno 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. It comes with a 4500 mAh of battery with support for 65W fast charging.

All the devices run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12 out of the box and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

