Oppo Reno 7 with quad camera setup spotted online

As the launch date of Oppo Reno 7 series is approaching, there has been a sudden surge in its related leaks and rumors. The lineup was expected to launch by November end , however, as per the latest information, the Reno 7 Series might launch in January next year . However, in continuation to the leaks and rumors, Oppo Reno 7's latest live photo has surfaced online showing off a new camera design.

Online publication TechBoiler reports that the device in the photo is compact in size, suggesting that it could be the vanilla variant. As per the design, Oppo Reno 7 images show it could get a flat back with a camera bump.

This rectangular camera island may house a quad-camera setup. The phone may come with minimal branding on the rear panel as seen on the previous Oppo devices. The phone in the image has a sky blue coloured rear panel - similar to what we’ve seen on the Oppo Reno 6 lineup.

Oppo Reno 7 specifications (expected)

(Image credit: TechBoiler)

As witnessed in the Geekbench listing, Oppo Reno 7 could get a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may have MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset at its core. Speculation is that the smartphone will have two RAM variants, 8GB and 12GB, coupled with 128GB and 256GB internal storage, respectively.

When it comes to optics, Oppo Reno 7's leaked live images show that it will sport a quad rear camera set up. It may get a 64MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra wide-angle shooter, 12MP telephoto snapper, and a depth or macro sensor at the back. Oppo Reno 7 might again be a camera centric device and it is rumored that the company may add RGBW sensors, front-end anti-shake technology, etc to the device to help enhance mobile photography experience.

Other expected features in the smartphone are a 4000mAh battery with fast charge support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 pricing (expected)

Considering the previous leaks, Reno 7's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant could roll out in the Indian market at a price of Rs 41,000, and the 12GB/256GB variant may launch at a price of Rs 46,800.