Vivo S12 series could launch in November alongside the Oppo Reno 7 series

In recent times, we have reported that Chinese electronics giant BBK Electronics has embarked on a consolidation exercise of its brands. The merger of OnePlus with Oppo made news and also raised a few questions about how their two devices were becoming similar. Now we hear that another BBK brand Vivo is all set to launch its devices alongside those of Oppo later in November.

Though official announcements are yet to be made, a tipster has suggested that the Vivo S12 is all set for launch and most probably it would be precede the launch of the Oppo Reno 7 series. Of course, we aren't yet privy over the pricing details of the upcoming Vivo S12, but can safely suggest that it may not be in direct competition of the Reno 7 series that's priced between Rs.30,000 and Rs.50,000.

Having found favor with its last flagship launch, the Vivo X70 and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, the company appears to be getting two additional variants from the Vivo S12 series.

Posting on Weibo, Tipster Arsenal claims the Vivo 12 and the Oppo Reno 7 will launch at the same time. For now, we need to take it with a pinch of salt as other tipsters are predicting the Oppo Reno 7 launch only in January.

There are indications that unlike the Oppo Reno series that is rumored to have flat displays, the Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro could continue with curved lines. The latter may feature a 50MP main camera, the tipster adds. There is no further data currently available around the processors cameras or battery capacity.

As for the Oppo Reno 7 lineup, there has been enough leaks going around for us to be able to piece together some specifications.

The Oppo Reno 7 and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro are slated to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. While the former is tipped to cost roughly Rs.40,900 for the base RAM and storage variant, the Pro may cost Rs.10,000 more.

