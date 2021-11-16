OnePlus 10 front panel appears similar to the upcoming Oppo Reno 7 - or is it?

When BBK Electronics, the Chinese entity that owns both OnePlus and Oppo decided to merge the two brands, it was ostensibly meant to push faster software updates. However, in the past we have seen OnePlus picking up some of Oppo’s innovations, including new design styles, fast-charging, unique cameras etc. Over the months, it appears that OnePlus is taking many more cues from Oppo.

The latest example of this comes from the recent rumors of the OnePlus 10 sharing the same front panel as the upcoming Oppo Reno 7. Though the Oppo Reno 7 has not gone official yet, early leaks indicate that the two devices may look similar. Of course, we would be able to definitely say so only when the two launch in 2022.

Tipster Debayan Roy has tweeted a picture that shows the front panel of a device with the caption “OnePlus 10 from the front.” What’s odd here is that the tweeted picture looks similar to the leaked image of Oppo Reno 7, which is what the tipster is also suggesting.

OnePlus 10 from Front 🙃 !! pic.twitter.com/UQI2NweloiNovember 11, 2021 See more

Of course, a keen observer could also note that the front panel leaked by the tipster looks quite similar to the OnePlus 9. Does this mean that OnePlus is coming out with its successor with minimum design changes to its flagship? Maybe not, since OnePlus seems to have tweaked the back panel quite a bit.

Last week, we saw some renders of the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro getting leaked online. The renders suggested OnePlus is overhauling the back panel with a big square module to pack in four different camera sensors. It remains unknown whether or not the OnePlus 10 is going to feature the same back panel.

Recently, it was tipped that the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature the 125W charging, a fast-charging tech that Oppo unveiled last year. The tech can charge the device to full in mere 20 minutes.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!