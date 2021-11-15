Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro slated for January launch in India - specs, pricing and more

Reports of the Oppo Reno 7 and the Reno 7 Pro launching sometime in 2021 have been doing the rounds for some days now. However, now we are hearing that the Oppo Reno 7 series will land on Indian shores only by January 2022. Of course, leaks around gadget's specifications and pricing too surfaced and gave us an idea of the user spectrum the brand was targeting.

Information over the launch date has been sketchy for quite some time now but we now have 91mobiles claiming that Oppo would roll out just the base variant and the Pro variant of the series in India. The two other variants, viz., the Oppo Reno 7 SE and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro Plus may not make it to our shores, the report says.

Given this timeline, we believe that the Oppo Reno 7 series should arrive in China by the end of this month or latest by early December.

Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro specifications (rumored)

Oppo Reno7 Pro may come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, though it was also rumored that it may carry the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device may operate on Android 11 OS and include 12GB RAM paired with 256GB internal storage.

Reno7 Pro cloud could be sporting a triple rear camera set up consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 16MP secondary sensor, and a 13MP tertiary sensor. For the sake of video calls and selfies, the smartphone could get a 32MP front shooter.

It reportedly packs a 4500mAh battery that would support 65W fast charging. Other expected features of the device are 4G LTE connectivity, 5G connectivity, USB Type-C, Bluetooth, in-display fingerprint sensor, and GPS.

The vanilla variant of the series, Oppo Reno7, may get various specs similar to the Pro variant. The device may have a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of processor, it could either get MediaTek Dimensity 900 or Dimensity 1200 SoC. The smartphone may have 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage. The rear camera set up in Oppo Reno7 could be different as rumors say it will get a triple rear camera set up with 50MP primary shooter, 16MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter.

Expected price

The price of both smartphones were tipped online in previous leaks. Reno7 could be launched in the Indian market at a price of Rs 41,000 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 46,800 for the 12 + 256GB variant. Readers should take this information with a pinch of salt, as Oppo has not officially announced any pricing or specs.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram