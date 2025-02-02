The OnePlus Open 2 rumored to get a camera upgrade even the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't have

We've got another leak around the OnePlus Open 2

Macro support on the telephoto camera is rumored

The foldable will appear first as the Oppo Find N5

Oppo has been busy teasing the upcoming Oppo Find N5, which will almost certainly be sold as the OnePlus Open 2 outside of China, and the latest rumor suggests the handset will have one particular camera upgrade – an upgrade that even top-tier flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra don't offer.

As per well-known tipster Smart Pikachu (via Android Authority), the Oppo Find N5 – and therefore the OnePlus Open 2 – is going to come with macro photography support on its telephoto lens, offering extra flexibility for close up shots.

It means the ability to take close ups without actually having to get close to whatever you're shooting – that's the advantage of having macro support on the telephoto camera, rather than included with the standard primary camera.

While the feature can be found on a few handsets, it's not something that Samsung, Google, or Apple have added to their phones – so you could get more photo flexibility from the OnePlus Open 2 than the Pixel 9 Pro or the iPhone 16.

Rumors and teases

An official teaser image from Oppo (Image credit: Oppo)

We've seen lots of unofficial leaks and official teases when it comes to this foldable phone. Some serious upgrades are apparently on the way, including a large 5,900 mAh battery, waterproofing, and a bump to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm.

This is apparently going to be the thinnest foldable to hit the market yet, and Oppo executives have posted pictures showing just how thin it will be – with one image comparing it to the M4-powered iPad Pro from Apple.

What we're not sure of yet is exactly when the handset is going to launch, though it shouldn't be far off now. One rumor has pointed to the OnePlus Open 2 going on sale in the second half of 2025, though we're hoping to see it sooner.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As you can tell from our OnePlus Open review, we are big fans of the original folding phone from OnePlus – and that means we're looking forward to seeing what a new and improved version brings to the best foldables market.