AI is better at picking which puppy will make a good guide dog than humans are

New research shows AI can help identify which dogs are most likely to be candidates

It can help reduce the emotionally draining problem of ‘late-stage failure’ in guide dog training

AI can map dog personality types

AI is being used to help identify which pups have the greatest potential to go on to become guide dogs (also known as seeing-eye dogs) or service dogs earlier and with more accuracy.

In a new research project at the University of East London, Dr Mohammad Amirhosseini, Associate Professor in Computer Science and Digital Technologies, found that one AI model achieved 80% prediction accuracy over a 12-month period.

“One of the biggest challenges in assistance dog training is the emotional and financial cost of late-stage failure,” says Dr Amirhosseini. “This is more than a tech innovation – it’s a leap forward for animal welfare.”

To perform the analysis the trainers who work most closely with the dogs record their behaviour at six months and 12 months using detailed questionnaires, which function as snapshots of the dog’s temperament, focus and personality.

AI then weaves its magic and spots the early signs of suitability for guide or service dog training. The AI can detect patterns of behavior that even experienced trainers could miss.

Paw patrol

The project brought together an international dream team of dog experts including members of The Seeing Eye, which is the oldest dog training centre in the world, as well as Canine Companions, the team featured in Netflix’s Inside the Mind of a Dog documentary.

While many industries are under threat from AI removing human jobs, the study shows that there are plenty of opportunities for AI to positively benefit mankind.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI can potentially be a game-changer for many dog training programmes, saving time, money and even heartbreak because dogs that don’t make the cut have to get rehomed and split from their potential new vocations and owners.

If an AI can pick up patterns that even seasoned dog trainers miss then it will become a powerful new ally in the field of animal training.