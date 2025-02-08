OnePlus Open 2 could make the Galaxy Fold 6 look old with invisible crease, according to new teaser

The latest Oppo Find N5 image shows a near-invisible crease

We should see the phone called the OnePlus Open 2 internationally

A launch is happening within the next two weeks

We know that we're just days away from the launch of the Oppo Find N5 – which will almost definitely be available in some markets as the OnePlus Open 2 – and a new teaser image of the foldable hints at one way it could best the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The image was posted by Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo and previously the founder of OnePlus. It shows the Oppo Find N5 on the left, up against an unnamed foldable – which looks very much like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched last July.

When it comes to crease visibility, the Oppo Find N5 is the clear winner. This is something Oppo and OnePlus have form for too: in our OnePlus Open review, we praised the foldable for having a screen crease that was "nearly invisible and barely tactile".

It would seem the Oppo Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 will be even better in this regard. It looks as though the phone will outdo the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in terms of screen size too – the Samsung handset has a main display measuring 7.6 inches, corner to corner (and the OnePlus Open had a 7.82-inch panel).

Lau has also been promoting the improved waterproofing on the upcoming Oppo Find N5. The phone is apparently "immensely durable, rain or shine", and should offer more protection against the elements than the Oppo Find N3 (and OnePlus Open).

We've already heard from other Oppo executives that waterproofing is going to be one of the key features on the upcoming foldable phone. Much has been made of its thinness too: even thinner than an M4 iPad Pro, apparently.

Camera upgrades over the previous model have also been rumored, and if you add in a processor bump as well, this sounds like it could be a contender for the top spot in our best foldables list – but we'll have to wait and see.

Oppo has given us a rough idea of when its Find N5 handset will make an appearance – around February 19 or February 20 – but we don't have an exact date yet. The phone is getting a global launch, but certain parts of the world should also see the device appear as the OnePlus Open 2 later in 2025.