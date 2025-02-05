Oppo is launching the world's thinnest foldable in two weeks – and the OnePlus Open 2 should follow soon
Oppo's foldable goes global
- The Find N5 is coming in "two weeks" according to an Oppo exec
- The super-thin foldable will be launched internationally at the same time
- The OnePlus Open 2 should follow in certain markets
We've been waiting a while for a follow-up to the Oppo Find N3 – known outside of China as the OnePlus Open – but thanks to an Oppo executive we know that the foldable's successor is going to get its grand unveiling in two weeks' time.
This comes from Oppo's Zhou Yibao on Chinese social media site Weibo (via Android Authority), and the post backs up claims that this is going to be the thinnest foldable in the world when it arrives – beating the Honor Magic V3, which is 4.4mm-thick when unfolded.
Oppo representatives have been busy on social media in recent weeks, showing us just how thin the Oppo Find N5 is going to be. It's been compared to an M4 iPad Pro, and put up against an iPhone 16 Pro Max, in official images.
As well as giving us that two-week time frame – putting a launch on February 19 or February 20 – Yibao has also said this will be the first of Oppo's foldable phones to be available globally under its original name.
What about the OnePlus Open 2?
That global availability raises some questions about the OnePlus Open 2, as the Oppo Find N3 was rebadged globally as the OnePlus Open – a foldable that we were very much impressed with, as you'll see from our OnePlus Open review.
We might get some clues from the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which launched last year and was released in several places internationally as well as China: it's currently available in the UK, Australia, and Europe, though not in the US.
If Oppo follows that plan again, the OnePlus Open 2 may land in the US, UK, and Europe – essentially the same phone but under a different name and branding. That means UK and European shoppers would have two pretty much identical foldables to choose between.
All should be revealed in a couple of weeks – at least as far as the Oppo Find N5 and its availability is concerned. Besides the ultra-thinness, we're also expecting a titanium build, the biggest battery yet in a foldable, and a substantial camera upgrade.
