New OnePlus Mini 13 leak suggests its camera setup won't be as impressive as we thought

Another OnePlus 13 Mini leak has just hinted at its camera offerings

The rumored 6.31-inch phone is tipped to get two rear cameras

A launch could be happening soon

While the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R have already broken cover, the expectation is that we might see one or two more models in this range eventually – and a new leak teases the camera setup heading to the rumored OnePlus 13 Mini.

This comes from well-established tipster Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena), who says that on the back of the OnePlus 13 Mini we're going to get a 50MP primary camera, together with a 50MP telephoto camera offering 2x optical zoom.

That contradicts an earlier report from the same source that pointed to a triple-lens rear camera setup for the OnePlus Mini 13: a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Given the mixed messages, we're not totally convinced that the camera specs listed here will be those actually offered by the OnePlus 13 Mini – but the latter leak is presumably based on more recent supply chain reports.

A big year for OnePlus

The OnePlus 13 (Image credit: OnePlus)

We can't really talk about the OnePlus 13 Mini in terms of upgrades, because there's no direct predecessor to compare it to. The OnePlus launch schedule and product range can be difficult to predict, outside of the main flagship models.

That's even more the case now that Oppo and OnePlus are part of the same company. Some Oppo handsets are rebadged as OnePlus phones for international markets, while others aren't, so we're playing a guessing game at the moment with the OnePlus 13 Mini.

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus 13 Mini could be based on the Oppo Find X8 Mini, which has yet to be unveiled. There has been talk of a 6.31-inch display, so this handset wouldn't actually be all that mini after all.

What we do know for sure is that we've been impressed with the hardware offerings from OnePlus so far this year: check out our OnePlus 13 review and our OnePlus 13R review to find out what makes these handsets two of the best Android phones around.