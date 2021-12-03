New Vivo S12 Pro renders reveal a curved display, dual front cameras

Rumors around the Vivo S12 has been making the rounds over the past couple of weeks, first related to a possible launch and then around the rear camera set-up. Now, some official-looking renders have popped up to suggest a curved display, a large notch holding dual front cameras.

Following reports of the Vivo focusing on its S-series line-up broke first, the renders have suggested a revamped rear camera set-up, and a curved display. There is also a conjecture that the Pro version of the Vivo S12 could feature a 50MP selfie camera. The recent renders were shared on Weibo by a known tipster.

The Chinese technology giant is reportedly set to unveil its S12 series smartphones in the home country either in December or January. Earlier reports had indicated that the series could launch alongside the Oppo Reno 7 series, which arrived in China during the last week of November.

The renders published by GizChina indicated two front-facing cameras under a rectangular notch located at the middle of the screen. They also indicated that the Vivo S12 Pro could be the first in the series to sport curved edges on both sides of the panels, making it the first-ever in the S-series to have one.

The report further suggests that the display could feature a 50MP primary camera and a second front 8MP shooter for taking ultra-wide pictures. Additionally, we had well-known tipster Digital Chat Station claiming via another post that the device will have a 108MP triple camera set-up at the rear.

The device is expected to sport a curved Full HD+ OLED display with a fingerprint scanner below the screen. It could be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset and come with 44W fast-charging support. There is no information around the battery capacity and the operating system. By way of comparison, the Vivo S10 Pro arrived earlier this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and supported 44W charging.

Expectations are that the Vivo S12 Pro could retain in China for CNY 3,000, which translates to around Rs.35,000, making it a direct competitor to the Honor 60 series that arrived in China recently.

