Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro with 108MP camera, 120Hz displays go official

Honor has officially launched its new Honor 60 series at a special event in China. This time, the Chinese company chose to bring two phones in the series, compared to the Honor 50 series, where three devices, including the Honor 50 SE arrived. However, we might see Honor expanding the series in the coming weeks to offer more options.

Honor 60 series feature curved OLED displays, supports 66W fast-charging, Snapdragon processors, and some features that one would normally associate with premium devices. Both smartphones include 108MP primary sensors that include some special AI features that target vloggers and creators, the company says.

Design-wise, the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro look the same, with a single punch-hole at the top. The Pro model doesn’t feature the capsule-shaped punch-hole like the Honor 50 Pro, because it carries only a single camera. Both devices feature curved OLED panels. At the rear, the Honor 60 series look startlingly like its predecessor, both sporting the dual-round-bump array.

Price and availability

The Honor 60 comes in three storage variants. The base model which holds 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,600 (~Rs. 31,700), while the 8/256GB models costs CNY 2,999 (~Rs. 35,200). There is a top-end model as well that bears 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at CNY 3,299 (~Rs. 38,800) respectively.

The base model of the Honor 60 Pro, which includes 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, will sell at CNY 3,699 (~Rs. 43,500), while the top model with 12/256GB will cost CNY 3,999 (~Rs. 47,000) respectively. The Honor 60 comes in Black, White, Blue, and Green color options, while the Pro model gets Black, White, Blue, and Green colors.

Both the devices go on sale in China from December 10. It is expected that a global launch will follow later, though we are unsure about the company's plans for India launch. Readers may recall that it was only the vanilla Honor 50 and the Honor 50 Lite that arrived globally.

Honor 60 specifications

Honor 60 features a 6.67-inch FHD Plus OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

Under the hood, the phone gets Snapdragon 778G processor paired with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage. It features a triple camera setup on the back, led by a 108MP main sensor with f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The smartphone comes with a Vlog mode that includes AI features aimed at vloggers.

On the front, the phone gets a 32MP snapper for selfies and video chats. The phone runs MagicUI 5.0 based on Android 11. It also gets a 4800mAh battery with a 66W fast-charging capacity. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Honor 60 Pro specifications

The Honor 60 Pro features a 6.78-inch full HD Plus OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device features a triple camera setup, where the primary snapper is 108MP with f/1.9 aperture, followed by a 50MP ultra-wide snapper with f/2.2 aperture that also doubles up as a macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the Honor 60 Pro gets a single 50MP f/2.4 camera. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, a slightly better processor over the Snapdragon 778G. It also runs MagicUI 5.0 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It houses a 4,800mAH battery with 66W fast charging.

