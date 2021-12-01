Honor 60 launch live blog: the ex-Huawei-brand's new phone is launching now

Refresh

(Image credit: Honor) Here's the Honor 60 Pro screen specs - 6.78-inch 120Hz FHD+ display. It curves at the edges - presumably the only difference for the non-Pro one is this last spec.

Here's the Honor 60 Pro screen specs - 6.78-inch 120Hz FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 resolution. It curves at the edges. The bezel is smaller than on the Honor 50.

The Honor 60 screen edge is quite curvy at 81 degrees on the edges, but it also bends on the top and bottom at 52 degrees - most smartphones with curved-edge displays only have them on the side, so that's an interesting design twist.

(Image credit: Honor) We've just seen the phone for the first time - the CEO pulled out two versions of it in different colors. What a shiny thing!

Honor just showed a video of the Honor 60 being made, accompanied by inappropriately-epic music. The name has been confirmed on-stage for the first time, though we already knew it'd be called that

The CEO of Honor has taken to the stage to talk about the company.

Some Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colors have leaked. A rumor suggests the next iPhone SE will come out around March 2022.

Huawei's MatePad 11 (Image credit: Future) We're used to seeing Honor and Huawei put out similar products, but that might not be the case today. The tablet pictured in the header image of this article is completely unlike anything we've seen Huawei put out - the brand's latest MatePad 11, pictured just above, looks quite different. We look forward to hearing more about this slate soon.

Giant chipset maker Qualcomm has unveiled its latest top-end chipset, called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Loads of upcoming phones are confirmed to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - these include the Xiaomi 12, Oppo Find X4, Realme GT 2 Pro and a future Motorola phone.

The Honor Watch GS Pro with a custom watch face. (Image credit: Future) We also could see some wearables, though it’s not certain. If I may break cover and jump into the first-person temporarily - I’ve always been a huge fan of Honor’s wearables. Smartwatches like the Watch GS Pro or Watch ES have brought interesting and innovative features to devices that feel fairly priced, not like the super-expensive Apple or Samsung alternatives. We haven’t actually seen an Honor smartwatch since it gained independence though, possibly because its devices were quite similar to Huawei’s, which suggests a lot of cooperation which obviously isn’t possible now. We did get the Honor Band 6 fitness tracker, but the less said about that, the better. This dry spell can’t last forever though, and we’d hope to see some new wearable tech - or something that isn’t a smartphone, at least - before too long. Maybe today’s the day!

The Huawei Nova 9, which looks super similar to the Honor 50 (Image credit: Huawei) The spectre of Huawei still looms over Honor, even though they’ve been… divorced? Separated? ‘Just friends’? - for the best part of a year now. Take the Honor 50 - it’s a dead ringer for the Huawei Nova 9, which launched shortly afterward. Not only does it look identical, but the specs and internals are almost all the same too, with the one major exception being the main camera. You could say the same about the Honor Magic 3, which was unveiled in August 2021 but never actually released. It looked like your average Huawei Mate mobile (so, super-top-end), with a super-curved screen, top camera specs and a premium design, and if it’d had a Huawei logo we would have assumed it was the next flagship from the brand. So maybe we’ll see something today which reminds us of Huawei quite a bit - though judging by early specs, Huawei Nova 10, anyone?

The Honor 50 only just went on sale in the UK, and now the Honor 60 is getting unveiled.

Me taking a selfie on the Honor 50 (Image credit: Future) You might find this Honor 60 launch a little surprising - didn’t TechRadar’s Honor 50 review only go live a month ago? Well, it did, but that doesn’t mean the device itself is only a few months old. You know how we said the Honor 60 launch is China-only? So was the first Honor 50 launch, which took place in June, and it took quite a while for it to get launched globally. So don’t expect Honor 60 release information for outside China to be unveiled today - we’ll likely be waiting until the new year for that. CES and MWC happen in January and February respectively - both are global tech events that bring loads of big unveilings, so we could see a launch then. MWC 2022 is more likely, as that stands for Mobile World Congress and is more focused on smartphone devices, though we’ve also seen Honor use CES to show off products so nothing’s out of the question.

The Honor 60 itself isn’t a total mystery to us, as the brand has teased us with some information already. Mostly, we know the design, which is how we know the Honor 60 looks startlingly like the Honor 50, particularly in the camera bump department as it has the same dual-round-bump array. The picture at the top of the article is of the 60, as well as that tablet we mentioned. It’s also a 5G phone, according to a big poster, but we don’t know exactly what chipset it uses.

This is the standard Honor 50 smartphone, which saw a global release. (Image credit: Future) So what are we expecting to launch at the Honor 60 event? Well, we peered deep into our scrying orb and it told us… the Honor 60 smartphone. Jokes aside, there were actually four members of the Honor 50 family; a Pro, Lite and SE model joined the vanilla one. The Pro was obviously the top-end model with an extra front-facing camera and faster charging than the original, but was basically the same in most other departments. The Honor 50 SE was also quite similar to the original but its screen didn’t curve at the edges, it had a different (though roughly equal) chipset, it missed out on a depth sensor at the back (no real loss), its selfie snapper was lower-res, and its screen was a little bit bigger. The Honor 50 Lite was the real budget option here though with a lower display refresh rate, lower-res main camera and completely different design. Other than the Lite, all Honor 50 phones were first unveiled alongside the first one at its June launch event, though only the main Honor 50 saw a global launch. That means it’s very likely we’ll see an Honor 60 family, and not just one phone, launched today - in fact, the company has teased a Pro model so this will almost definitely show up. And beyond that? Well, we know a tablet is coming, because Honor itself teased it . Let’s see what that’s like at the launch.