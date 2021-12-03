Vivo V23 with upgraded chipset, better cameras set for India launch - specs, price and more

BBK Electronics-owned Vivo had surprised us with some top-notch flagship devices with some cool features. It now seems to be moving some of these into mid-range devices such as the Vivo V21 5G unveiled in April this year. Now, the company is all set to bring the Vivo V23 5G into the Indian markets, possibly in December itself.

The device, which was launched as the Vivo V23e 5G in some far eastern countries recently, appears to be set for a launch in India. A report in 91mobiles quotes tipster Yogesh Brar to further claim that the device could arrive in the country in December.

The new smartphone could come with an upgraded processor and better cameras that its immediate predecessor, which incidentally arrived in two variants, the Vivo V21 5G and the V21e 5G.

(Image credit: Sudhanshu Ambhore)

There isn't much to go about on information about the specs, but we can anticipate that it could carry a MediaTek chipset and come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The camera set-up may have a 44MP selfie shooter with optical image stabilization, usually found in rear cameras or on top-end devices.

For now, we aren't sure if the successor too would arrive in two variants, though in Thailand only the V23e 5G went official. However, there are some rumors that the company may launch a new Pro model, which could well be the Vivo V23e 5G.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications and price

On the design front, the Vivo V23e looked similar to its sibling Vivo V21e 5G barring some minor tweaks. Its rear panel is slightly larger to house the third sensor and dual-LED flash as well. The teardrop-style notch on the display for the selfie camera also appears the same.

Under the hood, the Vivo V23e 5G gets MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC built on a 6nm process. It has an octa-core SoC with ARM Cortex-A76 and ARM Cortex-A55 CPUs with a max frequency of 2.4GHz. It carries 8GB RAM coupled to 128GB of storage, which is expandable to 1TB using the microSD card. A 4,050 battery with 44W fast charging support powers the device.

The smartphone device features a 6.44-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display. It packs triple rear cameras, where the primary snapper is 50MP and the other two sensors include an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 44MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

In Thailand, the Vivo V23e 5G is priced at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the lone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It comes in two color options – Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!