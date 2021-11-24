Vivo V23e with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC goes official

Vivo looks to be on a launch spree, having now come out with yet another Android phone. The latest device to go official falls under the brand's mid-range V-series, dubbed the V23e 5G. It debuted in Thailand.

The Vivo V23e looks similar to its sibling Vivo V21e 5G to a great extent barring some minor tweaks. The rear panel of the V23e is slightly larger to house the third sensor and dual-LED flash as well. The teardrop-style notch on the display for the selfie camera also appears the same.

Vivo V23e 5G price and availability

The Vivo V23e 5G is priced at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the lone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It comes in two color options – Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow. Pre-orders have begun today and sales are said to begin on December 1. It is currently unknown if the device will make its way to other countries like India.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

Under the hood, the Vivo V23e 5G gets MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that is built on a 6nm process. It’s an octa-core SoC with ARM Cortex-A76 and ARM Cortex-A55 CPUs with a max frequency of 2.4GHz. An 8GB RAM and 128GB storage accompany the chipset. The onboard storage can be expanded to 1TB using a microSD card. It houses a 4,050mAH battery capacity with 44W fast-charging support.

The device features a 6.44-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display. It packs triple rear cameras, where the primary snapper is 50MP and the other two sensors include an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 44MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots, dual Wi-Fi support. It has an on-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo, a Shenzhen-based company that owns over 10% share in the global smartphone shipments market, has been launching a lot of phones lately. In related news, it is expected to launch its flagship X80 series in India early next yea

