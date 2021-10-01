Motorola Edge 20 Pro with 144Hz display, 108MP camera, Snapdragon 870 launched

Motorola has added a new smartphone to the Edge 20 series in India with the launch of a new flagship device. The much-awaited Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched in India today and the device will join the Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion devices.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched globally a few months back and in India, the company launched the two mid-range phones in August, and today, the company finally announced the top-of-the-line Edge 20 Pro. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro takes on the likes of Realme GT , Xiaomi Mi 11X, iQoo 7 Legend, and OnePlus Nord 2 .

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at Rs 36,999 and the device is available in Midnight Blue and Blue Vegan Leather color options. The phone can be pre-booked starting October 3 on Flipkart .

You can get 10% off with Axis Bank and ICICI bank cards.

(Image credit: Future)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specs and features

The Motorola Edge 20 sports a large 6.7-inch Full HD10-bit OLED display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate. It also has a 576 Hz touch response 一 the best we’ve seen on a smartphone yet. Further, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 870 processor and is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 and 128GB UFS 3.1 Storage.

Moving on to the camera section, there is a 108MP main camera, a secondary 16MP ultra-wide and macro vision lens, and an 8MP periscope camera with a 5x telephoto lens and OIS. It has digital zoom capabilities of up to 50x. Selfies are handled by a 32MP punch-hole camera on the front. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery along with 30W fast charging.

(Image credit: Future)

Furthermore, the device also brings a new “Ready For” feature which is a PC companion. With this feature, you can access your phone apps and your PC files on the same screen and also mirror your phone’s screen to your PC. ThinkShield feature offers end-to-end mobile security and privacy solutions.

It also includes 11 5G band support , 2 years of security, and assured Android 12 and 13 updates. The phone is 7.99mm thick and weighs 190 grams. Other features include IP52, Bluetooth 5.1, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Wi-Fi 6, and a dedicated Google Assistant key.

