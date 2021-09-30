Mobiles launched in September 2021: Specs, price, and availability

Smartphone launches usually slow down towards the end of the year, but the month of September this year seems to be the peak for launches in India. With more than 25 smartphones launched in the months, we have compiled a list consisting of all the new smartphones launched in India this month.

Samsung started off the month with the launch of the Galaxy A52s and the Vivo X70 series was the show stopper for the month of September. In between these launches, Realme, Infinix, iQoo, Oppo, Xiaomi brands also added their smartphones.

With Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days starting in the first week of October, most smartphones were rushed and launched in the last week of the month. In fact, more than ten smartphones were launched in the last ten days of September.

Here are all the smartphones that were launched in the month of September 2021:

Samsung Galaxy A52s

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is the first phone to launch in September 2021. The Galaxy A52s is powered by Snapdragon 778G(5G) with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of visuals, you get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Further, in the camera department, the Galaxy A52s sports a quad-camera setup with 64MP wide(OIS), a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The device packs in a 4,500mAh-capacity battery, 25W fast charging, and IP67 water resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC

Redmi 10 Prime

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

After unveiling five Redmi Note 10 series devices, Xiaomi India launched its first number series device in the Redmi 10 lineup on September 3. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, which also marks its debut in India. That is accompanied by 6GB RAM with 2GB Virtual RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Redmi 10 Prime pack in a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display along with a 6,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. In terms of optics, the Redmi 10 sports a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. There's another 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 10 Prime smartphone and Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro TWS launched in India

Realme 8i/Realme 8s

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G are Realme's newest members in the Realme 8 series. The Realme 8s is powered by Dimensity 810 SoC chipset which also makes its global debut in India. The Realme 8i also comes with the new Helio G96 SoC.

The Realme 8s comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display. It comes in two variants with 6GB and 8GB base RAM that can be pushed up to 11GB and 13GB with virtual RAM respectively. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 3333W fast charging support. In terms of optics, you get a 64MP primary camera and a 16MP camera for selfies.

The Realme 8i on the other hand is the cheapest phone with a 120Hz display in India. It features a 6.6-inch LCD screen. The Realme 8i comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, it offers a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie snapper.

Realme 8i and Realme 8s launched in India

iPhone 13 series

The iPhone 13 now comes with up to 1TB storage and four models were unveiled on September 14. All four models come with a new Apple A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch display OLED Super Retina XDR display while the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch OLED panel. The Pro variants come with a 120Hz refresh rate with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes respectively.

In terms of optics, there's a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. As for the iPhone 13 Pro duo, you get three 12MP cameras with new sensors and lenses. There's a wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture and large 1.9 µm pixels, an ultra-wide snapper with an f/1.8 aperture, and a telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture.

iPhone 13 release date, price, features, specs and news

iPhone 13 Mini 13 13 Pro 13 Pro Max 128GB Rs 69,990 Rs 79,990 Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,29,900 256GB Rs 79,990 Rs 89,990 Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,39,900 512GB Rs 99,990 Rs 1,09,990 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,59,900 1TB Rs 1,69,900 Rs 1,79,900

Nokia G10 and C01 Plus

(Image credit: Future)

Nokia unveiled a couple of affordable phones in India in September. The Nokia G10 is priced at Rs 12,149 while the Nokia C01 Plus is available for Rs 5,999. The G10 has an HD+ screen, MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 13MP+2MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, and an 8MP front-facing camera. Powering the device is a 5050mAh battery backed by a 10W fast charger.

On the other hand, the Nokia C01 Plus is an entry-level phone with an HD+ screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and Unisoc SC9863A SoC. It runs on Android 11 Go Edition and comes with a 5MP camera on the front as well as on the back.

Nokia G10 and C01 Plus smartphones launched in India

Realme C25Y

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C25Y is the first 50MP camera phone in the entry-level C series. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The Realme C25Y will be powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core CPU with up to 1.8GHz clock speed.

The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dew-drop notch on the front. Colour options include Blue and Black. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a three-card slot.

Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S

(Image credit: Infinix)

The successor to the Infinix Hot 10S from May 2021, the Infinix Hot 11S is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It comes with a 50MP main camera along with a new wave design. It is packed with a 5,000mAh battery paired with an 18W Type-C fast charger, a first in the Hot series.

The Infinix Hot 11 on the other hand comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, 5,200mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. You get a 13MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Oppo A16

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo A16 flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 60Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. For optics, you get a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP mono and a 2MP macro camera. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter on the front.

The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support as well. Other features include a 3D sleek design, a 190-gram weight, 8.4mm thickness, a dual SIM slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Narzo 50i and 50A

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Narzo 50 series is the successor to the Narzo 30 series and the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i devices were launched in India in September. The Narzo 50A is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and comes with 50MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras and 16MP selfie snapper. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 6,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 50i comes with Unisoc SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, an 8MP main camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. The device runs off a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging.

Realme 50A: Rs 11,499 onwards

Realme 50i: Rs Rs 7,499 onwards

iQoo Z5

(Image credit: iQoo)

The successor to the iQoo Z3, the iQoo Z5 comes with some improvements over its predecessor. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Z5 sports a three-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter. The iQoo Z5 runs off a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charge support 一 which is said to offer 50% battery in just 26 minutes. The phone also comes with features like 28837mm2 VC liquid-cooling system.

Oppo F19s

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo F19s joins the F19 series in India. The device comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs 19,990. The Oppo F19s is powered by Snapdragon 662 and has a 5,000mAh battery which is backed by a 33W flash charge.

Further, the device comes with a 48MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Along with this phone, the company also announced Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition. The special edition comes with the same specs as the regular Reno 6 Pro, but the only change comes in terms of color as it comes with the Majestic Gold color option.

Samsung Galaxy M52

(Image credit: Samsung)

The successor to the popular Galaxy M51, the Samsung Galaxy M52 is a 5G device powered by Snapdragon 778G processor. The Galaxy M52 will sport a 6.7-inch 120HZ AMOLED display. The device weighs just 173 grams and measures 7.4mm thick 一 the Galaxy M51 weighs 213 grams and measures 9.5mm.

The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy M52 5G brings a triple camera setup with a 64MP(f/1.8) main camera, a 12MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP(f/2.4) macro camera. There is also a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy M52 features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M52 specs, price in India, and latest news

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Yet another sleek phone from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has landed in India. The phone weighs just 158 grams and measures just 6.81mm thick. It sports a 10-bit 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapdragon 778G and packs in 4250mAh with 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes with a 64MP main camera along with a 20MP selfie shooter. It also features dual stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: A new stylish mid-range 5G device launched in India

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Samsung Galaxy is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and in terms of visuals, you get a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy F42 5G runs off a 5,000mAh battery unit which is backed by a 15W Type-C fast charger.

In the optics department, the device comes with a 64MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP shooter on the front, inside the dew-drop notch.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launched: price in India, specs, and availability

Poco C31

(Image credit: poco)

Poco launched a new affordable phone in the C series. The Poco C31 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It has a 6.43-inch HD+ display, 13MP main camera.

The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with a face unlock. It runs off a 5,000mAh battery and there is also P2i nano-coating for accidental spills.

The Poco C31 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3+32GB and the 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 8,999.

Vivo X70 series

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo announced two new phones in the X70 series 一 the Vivo X70 Pro Plus and the Vivo X70 Pro. The X70 Pro Plus costs Rs 79,990 and the device comes with Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera-centric phone comes with a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MPOIS portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope camera. It comes with a bunch of shooting modes as well.

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus also comes with an E5 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and it runs off a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimsnsity 1200 SoC and comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP gimble camera, 8MP periscope lens, and a 32MP selfie snapper. It is backed by a 4,450mAh battery unit with a 44W fast charge.

Vivo X70 Pro price: Rs 46,990 | Rs 49,990 | Rs 52,990

Others

