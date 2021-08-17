Moto Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion launched: 144Hz, 108MP, 30W and more

Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Fusion mid-range smartphones have been launched in India today. After unveiling a bunch of budget smartphones in the Moto G lineup over the past few months, the company has launched two devices under Motorola’s new Edge 20 series in India.

The Moto Edge 20 series consists of three phones globally, viz. the Moto Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro. The Moto Edge 20 launched today is the same as the global variant while the Moto Edge 20 Fusion is a tweaked version of the Moto Edge 20 Lite.

Moto Edge 20

The Moto Edge 20 is India’s first Snapdragon 778 powered phone. It is an octa-core processor with Kryo 670 Prime core clocked at 2.4GHz, three Cortex A78 cores at 2.2GHz and four Cortex A55 cores at 1.9GHz. Adreno 642L GPU takes care of the GPU performance. The phone comes with 8GB LPDDR4X of RAM and you get 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

This is also one of the few devices to pack in a 10-bit panel in this segment, spanning 6.7-inches with a Full HD+ resolution on a POLED screen. It also offers a 144Hz screen refresh rate and a whopping 576Hz touch sampling rate. In the optics department, the phone comes with a 108MP main camera (Samsung ISOCELL GM2), a 16MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS. A 32MP shooter on the front handles selfies.

The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery unit with a 30W fast charging solution. It is one of the slimmest phones of the season with a 6.9mm thin profile and measuring just 163 grams. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Type-C to Type-C cable, Android 11 OS, Thinkshield, SGS certification, 2GB Virtual RAM , and 11 5G band support .

The Moto Edge 20 comes in sole 8GB+128GB variant and comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 in Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl colours. The phone goes on sale on Flipkart starting August 24.

Moto Edge 20 Fusion

The sub-Rs 25,000 phone from Motorola is replacing the Moto G 5G and is powered by MediaTek Density 800U chipset with 13 5G bands support. The Moto Edge 20 Fusion also comes with a 6.67-inch 10-bit Full HD AMOLED display and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The device is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery paired with a 30W fast charger.

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion comes with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are taken care of by a 32MP sensor. Other features include Android 11 OS, Thinkshield, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 2GB Virtual RAM , 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, IP52 rating and NFC.

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 21,499 and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 22,999. It is available in Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal colour options. The phone is set to go on sale from August 27 on Flipkart.

Buy Moto Edge 20 Fusion on Flipkart 6GB+128GB: Rs 21,499 8GB+128GB: Rs 22,999