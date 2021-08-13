Moto Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India price and variants leaked

The Moto Edge 20 series will be launched in India on August 17. The Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion smartphones will be unveiled in India to start off with. With just a few days left to launch, the pricing of two phones along with the variants has been tipped.

Debayan Roy who goes by the name Gadgetsdata on Twitter has revealed the price and variants of the upcoming Moto Edge 20 series duo. The tipster has been fairly accurate with its leaks and tips over the past few months and here is what the Moto Edge 20 series will be priced at in India.

Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Fusion price in India

The Moto Edge 20 is said to come with a Rs 29,999 price tag for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Moto Edge is said to come in a sole variant. On the other hand, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion is tipped to come in two variants 一 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage on both variants. The 6GB variant is said to have a price tag of Rs 21,499 and RS 23,999 for the 8GB variant.

Both phones will be sold on Flipkart and we can expect some bank offers on these phones as well which should bring the price down for initial buyers.

India mid-range segment is getting better and better

If the pricing of Rs 29,999 turns out to be accurate, the Moto Edge 20 will take on the likes of OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Mi 11X, and Realme X7 Max 一 all of these are top-notch performers and we do recommend all these phones if you are looking for a phone under Rs 30,000. With the addition of the Moto Edge 20, the segment will get even better and Moto will have the added advantage of being the only phone to offer a close to stock Android look and feel.

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion on the other hand with its sub Rs 25,000 pricing will take on the OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 10i, iQoo Z3, and more. It will also likely replace the Moto G 5G which has been out of stock for at least two months now.

The Moto Edge 20 series will bring a 10-bit AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, 30W fast charging, and more. You can check out the full specs and features of the phones here.

