Realme GT Master Edition price in India, specs, and latest news

The Realme GT is one of the most anticipated phones of the month which will be unveiled on August 18 in India . Globally, it is one of the most competitively priced flagship phones. But it won’t be the only smartphone launching on that day as the Realme GT Master Edition is now confirmed to share the stage

The Realme GT Master Edition will launch in India on August 18 and with this launch, Qualcomm’s latest 7 series chipset will also mark its debut in India. At the same stage, we could also see the Realme laptop being unveiled.

The Realme GT Master Edition and the Master Edition Explorer smartphones were launched in China a couple of weeks ago and the vanilla Master Edition is a mid-range phone while the Master Edition Explorer is a flagship phone powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. For now, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India has confirmed the launch of the former only.

The Realme GT Master Edition could take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2 , Poco F3 GT , Xiaomi Mi 11X , and more in the sub Rs 30,000 segment going by its global pricing. Let’s take a look at what the phone brings to the table.

Realme GT Master Edition price and availability

In China, the Realme GT Master Edition is priced at CNY 2,399 (~Rs 28,000) for the 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 2,599 (~Rs 30,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant. Looking at the competition, we’d expect the Realme GT Master Edition price in India to be under Rs 30,000 .

The device is available in three colour options 一 Suitcase Gray, Dawn, and Snow Mountain.

The phone will be sold on Flipkart and should be available in a week after the August 18 launch. At that pricing, it could overlap with the recently-unveiled Realme X7 Max.

Realme GT Master Edition design

While the Realme GT Master Edition does offer good on-paper specs, the key highlight of the device is its design. Realme GT Master Edition comes in three colourways 一 Suitcase Gray, Dawn(fantasy), and Snow Mountain(white). While the dawn and snow mountain are regular colour options, the suitcase gray is quite unique.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Realme)

The Suitcase Gray variant is designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa, who has also designed other Realme products in the past. This variant comes with a back panel that’s inspired by a travel suitcase that “symbolises the joys of travelling”. The back is made up of high-quality vegan leather material. Realme claims this is also the Industry's first three-dimensional leather which can restore the streamlined grille of the suitcase.

The phone also has a texture on the back that gives a soft touch and there is also a signature of the designer, Naoto. The special edition with leather finish weighs 178g and measures 8.7mm while the regular colours weigh 178g and measure just 8mm.

Realme GT Master Edition specs

(Image credit: Realme)

Starting off with the performance, the Realme GT Master Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset which will be making its debut in India. It is an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm fabrication process with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. This is paired with Adreno 642L GPU. The Realme GT Master Edition is available in two variants 一 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB without a microSD card slot. You also get up to 5GB Dynamic RAM expansion . It comes with VC vapour-liquid cooling soaking plate with an area of ​​up to 1729.8mm.

(Image credit: Realme)

In the visual department, the device comes with a 6.43-inch Samsung made Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On to the camera segment, the Realme GT Master Edition brings a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4. For selfies, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 snapper 一 same as the Nord 2. The phone is packed with a bunch of AI filters and camera features. You also get a dedicated street photography mode.

Furthermore, the Master Edition phone runs off a 4,300mAh battery unit backed by a 65W fast charger in the box which can go from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, superlinear speaker, Hi-Res Audio certification, and lastly GT mode which brings extreme performance and activates 4D game vibration with just one click.

Realme GT Master Edition Explorer

(Image credit: Realme)

While the company has not explicitly mentioned the launch of Master Edition Explorer in India, the phone might launch in the coming months in India. It is a proper flagship phone with Snapdragon 870 SoC, stainless steel cooling structure, 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, and a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera.

The Realme GT Master Edition Explorer is priced at CNY 2,899 (~Rs 33,500) and goes up to CNY 3,199 (~Rs 37,000) for the top 12GB + 256GB model.

