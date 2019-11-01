The best Microsoft Surface Go prices and deals for Black Friday 2019

We've rounded up the latest Microsoft Surface Go prices and deals for your consideration with the freshest batch of orders for the tablet. Now that the Surface Go has been out a little longer, we're starting to see retailers bring the prices down more often, which is great news for you bargain fans.

If you've been eyeing up the line of Surface Pro tablet/laptop convertibles but thought they were a bit expensive, or too big to carry around a lot, the Surface Go is the cut-price diminutive alternative that'll allow you to save some serious cash while getting that super cool form-factor.

The best Black Friday Surface Go prices and deals

Microsoft often offers modest discounts on selected products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there's no guarantee that the Surface Go will be among them this year, so these may well be the best prices we'll see all year. If you're still curious, though, we'll be tracking prices throughout the Black Friday weekend to bring you the best deals.

The latest Microsoft Surface Go prices

There are two versions of the Microsoft Surface Go tablet for you to consider. The cheapest option comes in at $399.99 / £379.99 / AUS$599.99 and has a 64GB SSD and 4GB of RAM. Need a boost in spec? There's also a 128GB / 8GB RAM model coming in at $549.99 / £509.99 / AUS$839.99.

Much like the bigger Surface Pro though, the Surface Go, doesn't come with a keyboard (known as the Type Cover) as standard, so do bear that in mind when checking out the latest prices, as the cheapest offers more than likely don't include the keyboard as a bundle. As things stand, you order the Type Cover separately, with prices starting at $99.99 in the US, £99.99 in the UK AU$149.95 in Australia. We've included a comparison chart for these below too.

If the 10-inch screen or reduced spec aren't going to cut it for you though, we've rounded up the latest Microsoft Surface Pro deals and prices too.

The Microsoft Surface Go is out now, having finally launched in the USA, UK and Australia. It was released on the dates below in each region.

USA: August 2 2018

UK: August 23 2018

Australia: August 27 2018

