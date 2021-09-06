Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro launched in India with 11th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs

There's a new thin and light laptop in town called the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro which brings options of either Intel or AMD CPUs. The laptop has been launched in India and joins the existing IdeaPad lineup from Lenovo.

The new laptop also comes with options for either 14-inch or 16-inch displays and also offers either integrated or dedicated GPUs. There's also Windows Hello facial recognition and more with the laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro India price and availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 77,990. It is available for purchase on Lenovo's own website, e-commerce websites, and offline retail stores.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro: Specs and features

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro comes with options for either up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. Customers can also choose between NVIDIA GeForce, Intel Iris Xe, and AMD Radeon GPUs.

There are options for the display as well and there is a choice between either 14-inch 2.2K IPS anti-glare panel with 300 nits peak brightness, or a 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display with 350 nits peak brightness. The displays has a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB colour gamut as well.

The Lenovo laptop features up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe storage. It runs on Windows 10 which is upgradeable to Windows 11. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1 and other ports. It has Dolby Atmos for audio, and has a 720p webcam with facial recognition and dual array microphones with Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana support.

The device has a 56.5Whr battery in the 14-inch model, while the 16-inch display model has a 75Whr battery. The dimensions of the 14-inch model are 312.2 x 221 x 17.99 mm and it weighs 1.38 kilograms. While the 16-inch model has dimensions of 356 x 251 x 18.4 mm and weighs 1.9 kilograms.