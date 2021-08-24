Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes with an 11th-gen Intel chipset and 120Hz display

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with updates on the hardware front has been launched in India. This gaming laptop comes with various upgrades as compared to its predecessor that was launched last year.

The highlights of this new laptop are its latest 11th Gen Intel Core chipsets coupled with NVIDIA’s latest 3050 graphics card and an aggressive price point. The laptop is aimed at students and young adults who’re looking for an affordable and entry-level gaming laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i price and specifications in India

The price of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i has been set at Rs. 89,990 and can be bought from Amazon and Lenovo’s official online platform. The laptop will be sold through Flipkart and other offline channels in near future. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i will be offered in a single colour option – Shadow Black in India

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i specs and features

As mentioned above, this is an upgrade to the laptop launched by Lenovo last year, hence it comes with all the key specifications that a gaming laptop required in 2021. To start, it comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS anti-glare panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. The display offers 250 nits of peak brightness, 45 per cent NTSC coverage, and DC dimming.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-11370H processor coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM and 90W maximum Total Graphics Power (TGP). In terms of memory, it comes with 8GB of RAM and has 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD for storage.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box and comes with two 2W stereo speakers with Nahimic Audio. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 4 and more

Unlike more other gaming laptops, the keyboard on this laptops comes with white backlight instead of colourful RGB lights.

The 45Whr battery on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes with support for Rapid Charge Pro fast charging tech that can provide 50 per cent battery power in just 30 minutes of charging.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!