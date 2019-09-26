The best Lenovo laptops 2019

The best Lenovo laptops cater to pretty much every need in 2019. Whether you’re looking for one of the best Ultrabooks, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, a dedicated gaming laptop or even if you’re looking for a laptop for college students, Lenovo has your back.

On top of the business-first ThinkBook range, Lenovo’s Yoga laptop lineup, like the beloved Yoga 920, is probably its best known. These Lenovo laptops convert easily between notebook, tablet and tent modes via a cunningly designed 360 degree hinge that’s often copied but never bettered.

Lenovo’s Thinkpad lineup tends to focus on more conventionally designed hardware, and covers a wide range of specifications – from high-end multimedia powerhouses to cheap laptops under £500. Then, there’s legion, the best Lenovo laptops for gaming, which put respectable frame rates within reach of players without stacks of cash lying around.

No matter whether you need something for work, or even one of the best gaming laptops, you’re likely to find a device that’s the perfect fit – for much less than you may expect.

Lenovo Yoga C930 (Image credit: Future)

1. Lenovo Yoga C930

A 2-in-1 laptop experience with little to no compromise

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8550U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.9” UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Glossy Multi-touch with Dolby Vision | Storage: 1 TB PCIe SSD | Connectivity: 802.11 AC (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 720p HD Camera

Strong build quality

Robust feature set

Excellent battery life

Weak graphics performance

There’s a lot to love about the Lenovo Yoga C930, which is why it tops our list of the best Lenovo laptops for 2019. To start, Lenovo’s premium portable laptop boasts an excellent battery life, a robust feature set and a strong build. This 14-incher hardly compromises on anything as well. It’s graphics performance could be better, but it makes up for that with an 8th-gen chip, a self-charging stylus, terrific speakers and a vibrant screen. If you’re looking for a solid all-rounder, you’d be glad to pay the Lenovo Yoga C930’s premium price.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga C930

Lenovo Legion Y740 (Image credit: TechRadar)

2. Lenovo Legion Y740

A gaming powerhouse

CPU: 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti to RTX 2070 with Max-Q | RAM: up to 32GB | Screen: 15.6” 1920 x 1080 IPS Anti-glare with G-Sync | Storage: up to 1TB SSD, dual drive configurations | Connectivity: Killer wireless 802.11 AC (2 x 2), up to Bluetooth 5.0, RJ45 Ethernet | Camera: 720p HD Camera

Powerful internal components

New Nvidia discrete graphics

144Hz refresh rate

Keyboard arrangement

Poor battery life

Webcam placement

The Lenovo Legion Y740 is hardly the perfect gaming machine – flaws like uncomfortable keyboard arrangement, poor battery life and bad webcam placement stop it from becoming the ultimate gaming laptop. However, if you’re seeking an affordable gaming laptop that delivers top-notch performance and touts an elegant design that you can show off anywhere – including the office, if you’re planning on discreetly squeezing in a game at lunch – then this is the most ideal choice for you. Looking for a powerful laptop with some gaming capabilities, it’s also one of the best Lenovo laptops 2019 has to offer.

Read the full review: Lenovo Legion Y740

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (Image credit: TechRadar)

3. Lenovo Legion Y7000P

A lot of gaming goodness for the price

CPU: up to 9th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 – RTX 2060 | RAM: up to 16GB | Screen: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS | Storage: Up to 512GB PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD | Connectivity: 802.11 AC 2x2 WiFi + Bluetooth 4.2, 1000M LAN | Camera: 720p HD Camera

Powerful

Effective cooling system

Surprisingly long battery life

Mediocre soundstage

Hard to find at retail

Weird port placements

This gaming laptop has always been hard to find at retail. It’s not even currently available at the Lenovo site, even though it doesn’t seem like the company has declared it discontinued. However, the Lenovo Legion Y7000P is really worth scouring the Internet for, as it comes with enough firepower to power even the most processor-hungry, graphics-heavy titles, all for a very affordable price. Bargain-basement gamers will love its price tag, which starts at $1000, along with its minimalist gaming aesthetic.

Read the full review: Lenovo Legion Y7000P

Lenovo Yoga C630 (Image credit: Future)

4. Lenovo Yoga C630

Windows on Snapdragon redeemed?

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Processor | Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm Graphics | RAM: up to 8GB | Screen: 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS multi-touch | Storage: up to 256GB SSD | Connectivity: Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE | Camera: 720p HD Camera

4G connectivity

Huge battery life

Thin and light design

Windows 10 S mode useless

Limited app compatibility

Though previous Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops have fallen short in terms of performance, the Lenovo Yoga C630 has proven otherwise, offering users with an excellent performance for daily workloads, power-hungry tasks and even intensive games. It’s not perfect, but it does the job. And the integration of 4G connectivity is highly useful when you’re on the go and need an Internet connection. If you’re looking for one of the best Lenovo laptops that’s lightweight, both inside and out, this is a top choice.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga C630

Lenovo Yoga 730

5. Lenovo Yoga 730

A little more budget-conscious, but still a real star

CPU: 1.60GHz Intel Core i5-8250U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS (multi-touch, anti-glare) | Storage: 256GB SSD (PCIe)

Superb build quality

Great touchscreen

Compact design

Battery life a little short

The powerful Yoga 920 is great for heavy media editing, but for all other everyday computing tasks, the Yoga 730 is a perfect partner. It has the same super-flexible hinge, letting you use it in various different configurations, is built just as solidly, and is far more reasonably priced than most other laptops in its category.

Its aluminium chassis is compact and slim, making it ideal for working on the move, and its trackpad is smooth and lag-free. It also supports Windows-specific gestures, helping you get more done on the plane or train.

Its battery life is decent, not remarkable, but the Yoga 730 is otherwise hard to fault. If you're looking for a new laptop for the daily commute, it'll serve you very well indeed.

Read the full review

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme mobile workstation (Image credit: Lenovo)

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme mobile workstation

With great power comes a massive price tag

CPU: up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with Max-Q | RAM: up to 64GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare – 15.6-inch 4K UHD HDR (3840 x 2160) IPS multi-touch, anti-reflective | Storage: Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD x 2 | Connectivity: up to Intel Dual Band 9560 Wireless AC (2 x 2) with vPro + Bluetooth 5.0 | Camera: 720p HD with ThinkShutter privacy cover with Infrared Camera

So much power

Glorious 4K screen

Great user experience

Heavy

Expensive

Battery life could be better

Do you have a lot of cash to spare and require a powerful workstation? Look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme mobile workstation, whose impressive specs are only the beginning. You’ll also appreciate working with that bright and crisp 15.6-inch screen, especially if you’re getting the 4K version, as well as all that storage space if you go all out. Though, fair warning, this isn’t exactly the lightest laptop you’ll lug around, so investing in a sturdy backpack with padded straps is ideal for stowing it in.

Read the full review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme mobile workstation

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 (Image credit: TechRadar)

7. Lenovo Yoga Book C930

An even more innovative 2-in-1

CPU: 7th-generation Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 10.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen – 10.8-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen with pen support | Storage: 256GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11 AC (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 4.2 | Camera: 2MP HD camera

Very thin and light

Gorgeous main display

E Ink screen works well

Very expensive

Low on RAM

Aging processor

Much like the Lenovo Yoga C930, there’s a lot to love about the Lenovo Yoga Book C930. We appreciate its light and thin design, that main display that’s a total stunner, and that innovative E Ink secondary screen, which you can utilize as a keyboard and for note-taking, among other things. Those who require a lot of internal power might not be satisfied with that this device has to offer, however, with an aging processor. However, if you only need a laptop for surfing the Internet, ticking off light productivity tasks, watching movies, reading e-books and sketching on, you’ve got a winner in this. It’s one of the best Lenovo laptops for you.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga Book C930