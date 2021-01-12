Lenovo launches IdeaPad Slim 5i, Yoga 7i and Yoga 9i laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs in India

Lenovo has launched three in India which include the IdeaPad Slim 5i, Yoga 7i and Yoga 9i laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs. The prices of the new Lenovo lineup begins at Rs 63,990 for the IdeaPad Slim 5i.

As for the Lenovo Yoga 7i, the price begins at 99,000 and Rs 1,69,990 for Yoga 9i laptops. Besides the newest chipset, the laptops also feature 16GB RAM, and 14-inch FHD screens.

The IdeaPad Slim 5i can be categorized as an entry-level thin and light laptop while the Lenovo Yoga 7i and Lenovo Yoga 9i come with more features that justify the higher pricing.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: Details

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i being an entry-level thin and light laptop features a range of 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 SKUs. It comes with 8GB RAM, a 1TB 5400 RPM HDD, and 256GB NVMe SSD.

In terms of the display it comes with a 14-inch IPS LCD FullHD panel (16:9 aspect ratio, 300 nits peak brightness). Besides this it also features a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It has a 3-cell 57Wh battery can apparently power the laptop for up to 11 hours.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: Details

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is set to be available for sale starting January 15. The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes with Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, that can be paired with up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 1TB solid-state storage via an NVMe SSD. In terms of graphics it will come with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i will come in two screen sizes - 14-inches and 15.6-inches. The Full HD display would be touch-enabled and can also double as a tablet with its 360-degree hinge. The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes with a 71Wh lithium-ion polymer battery that can apparently provide up to 16 hours of backup. Besides this the laptop also comes with a privacy shutter for webcam.

Other features include Rapid Charge Express and Intelligent Cooling, Dolby Atmos Speaker System, and Lenovo Smart Assist along with a fingerprint scanner.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: Details

The Lenovo Yoga 9i that will be available for sale starting January 12 comes with a 14-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2480 x 2160. It is also features a VESA DisplayHDR compliant screen with peak brightness of 500 nits, and covering 90% of the DCI-P3 spectrum. There is also an option for a lower SKU with a FullHD resolution.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i has specifications similar to that of the Yoga 7i that includes the choice of CPU, RAM, storage, and even graphics card. Besides those it has a Rotating Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos Speaker System. It also has a 360-degree hinge and an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader, Smart Sensor TouchPad, a TrueStrike keyboard, a webcam privacy shutter, a pen with Elastometer nib, and attention-sensing software.