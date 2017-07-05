Jio’s new JioFi data plans include 224GB free data for fresh customers

Jio has taken the Indian telecom industry by storm since it was announced in September last year. However, the company was forced to roll back some of its promotions owing to complaints from rival operators. The company, however, has announced more attractive plans, in line with the rules and regulations, to appeal to the masses. Since we’re nearing the end of the Jio Summer Surprise promo, the company has ramped up efforts to give users something more.

Jio has announced new data plans exclusively to JioFi users, which is the company’s portable router that can be carried around practically anywhere. It requires a SIM card and functions on Jio’s high-speed network.

The new plans cost the same as their prepaid smartphone versions, but with more benefits exclusive for JioFi users. The company offers 224GB of data for free when you purchase a JioFi and a Jio SIM card. Here are the new JioFi plans:

Rs 149 - 2GB data per month for a period of 12 months (24GB)

Rs 309 - 1GB data per day for a period of 6 months (168GB)

Rs 509 - 2GB data per day for a period of 4 months (224GB)

Rs 999 - 120GB data for a period of 2 months (no daily data limit)

This move is to encourage new customers to try out JioFi and in turn expand Jio’s reach in the market. A new JioFi router will set you back by Rs 1,999, so the discounts and data benefits offered by the company are not really surprising. Given the fact that Jio currently dominates the Indian telecom industry, it is imperative for the network to stay on top of the rivals with disruptive plans like these.