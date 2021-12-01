It is confirmed - the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC

Now that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is officially out, a battle royale appears to be on to become the first or at least one of the first to launch flagship devices with the next-gen chipset. Now, we have Realme officially confirming that their upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro would be carrying the latest SoC under its hood.

With this announcement, Realme not only confirmed that it is among the first to get the flagship chipset but also confirmed the name of the device to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. So, we now know that Realme's first entry into the ultra premium flagship segment would indeed be the GT 2 Pro.

The Chinese company hasn't revealed anything else about the GT 2 Pro smartphone, but thanks to the rumors, we do know the phone is already under development and what to expect from it.

(Image credit: Realme)

It must be said that the phone’s renders took us by surprise with its design language. If these leaked renders are anything to go by, we would see a completely different look and feel on the phone, that carries a protruding camera setup on a horizontal strip-like module on the rear panel.

The Realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was also spotted at the AnTuTu listing, scoring a million points over others.

The phone has been caught numerous times in leaks and rumors, revealing what it could entail. It is expected to have a 125W wired charging support, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB, and UFS 3.1 storage. It may feature a 6.51-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

There have been rumors that the Realme GT 2 Pro could feature the 50MP rear camera, however, there is also hearsay about a 108MP camera. Let’s just wait to see what the device could end up featuring. On the front, the phone is expected to carry a 32MP selfie camera.

