Realme eyes ultra-premium smartphone segment with new devices

Having made a name for itself in the budget and mid-range smartphone markets, Realme now appears to be aiming high with its Realme GT series. The new devices are pricier and pack features that sets it off against the premium brands.

Just in case you missed it, the Realme GT packs in the Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset, high refresh rates, AMOLED display, and much more. Now the company is all set to raise the competition in the ultra-premium segment, which Realme founder-CEO Sky Li thinks is well within the brand's target.

Sky Li announced that Realme would enter the market with devices priced around the $800 mark, which translates to approximately Rs.60,000 in the Indian market. Considering the quoted costs, expectations are already picking up about the upcoming Realme series.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

What could Realme offer in this segment?

Realme's high-end segment already had a neck-to-neck battle with products from brands like OnePlus, iQoo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo. The ultra-premium smartphones by Realme will see it face-off with brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google.

The company will ensure that users get all that they seek in terms of specifications from their high-end Realme GT series. We hear that the rear camera setup of the upcoming smartphone could include a powerful primary shooter coupled with a telephoto zoom shooter.

Talking about the screen, Realme's new phone may get an upgrade to Samsung E5 AMOLED display that has been previously spotted in flagship-level smartphones like iQoo 8 Pro. Recent developments around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor could mean that the latest chipset may find its way in these ultra-premium devices from Realme. Alternatively, these could also end up with the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 flagship chipset that also is ready for launch in 2022.

There has been no official word regarding the launch date of the premium segment Realme smartphone. However, it can be assumed that the device will roll out by March 2022. The price mentioned by the founder will put the Realme ultra-premium smartphone in direct competition with smartphones like the iPhone 12 series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the OnePlus 10 when it launches.

