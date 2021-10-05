Realme GT Neo 2 launch in India teased

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be the next smartphone from the company to launch in India. The launch of the phone was confirmed by CEO Madhav Sheth a few days back on Twitter, and now the company has started teasing the launch of the phone in India.

Although the Realme GT Neo 2 launch date in India is still under the wraps, the Realme GT Neo 2 microsite is now live on the company’s official website hinting at an imminent launch in India. The Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in China a couple of weeks back as the successor to the Realme GT Neo which was launched in India as the Realme X7 Max .

Realme GT Neo 2 specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The microsite also says “Best 5G processor in the segment” 一 which could be a hint at the aggressive pricing. Currently, the Xiaomi Mi 11X is the cheapest Snapdragon 870 phone starting at Rs 29,999.

Further, the Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 units of peak brightness. In terms of optics, the Realme GT Neo 2 features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera as well. The phone is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with a 65W fast charging solution.

Realme GT Neo 2 RAM, storage, colour options leaked

A report from 91mobiles reveals that the Realme GT Neo 2 will come in two configurations 一 8GB+128GB and 12GB+258GB and in terms of colour options, the device will Neo Black, Neo Green, and Neo Blue colour options.

As for the pricing, the Realme GT Neo 2 starts at CNY 2,499 (~Rs 28,500) in China for the 8GB+128GB variant.

