Realme launches Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone in China

Realme has launched a new smartphone in China called the Realme GT Neo 2 which is the successor to the Realme GT Neo which was launched earlier this year, in the month of March.

The new Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It has been launched with three distinct variants featuring different storage and RAM configurations.

Realme GT Neo 2: Price and availability

Realme GT Neo 2 is available in three different configurations. The basic 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,500). The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,800). And the top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,200).

All three variants of the Realme GT Neo 2 will go on sale in China from September 27. The device will be availalble in Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black colours. As for the global availability, Realme has not made any announcements yet but has made promises that the Realme GT Neo 2 will be made available soon.

Realme GT Neo 2: Specs and features

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a 6.62-inch E4 display from Samsung with 1,300 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, DC dimming, 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz touch sampling rate. On the inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also features dynamic RAM expansion support of up to 7GB.

In terms of cameras, the Realme GT Neo 2 features a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, besides an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter alongside an LED flash. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera as well.

For connectivity, the Realme GT Neo 2 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It uses an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The dual-SIM smartphone uses Android 11 for OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

For battery, the mobile device comes with a 5,000mAh unit with support for 65W SuperDart Charging which Realme claims can fully charge the phone from zero to 100% in 36 minutes.