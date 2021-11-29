Realme GT 2 Pro release date rumors, price, specifications, and more

After establishing itself as one of the most-fabled companies in the mid-range segment, Realme is now ready to take another stride. The company has revealed its plans of entering the top-end smartphones market with an “ultra-premium flagship” phone from time to time. And, while the official name of this phone is not out yet, we resort ourselves to the recurring rumors that believe it to be the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Aside from episodic leaks, the device has shown itself at several certifications as well and this brings up some level of substantiality about its existence. Moreover, the source code of the company’s official website also confirms that a new Realme GT device is on the cards.

Currently, the GT-series houses some good mid-range to high-end phones. Presumably, the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro would outdo the existing phones in the series to be the sole bearer of the ultra-premium flagship tag. It is even believed that the said device could become a viable contender against the incumbents like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or even Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the company does have other plans to release in 2022, like the freshly rumored Realme 9 series. But, the GT 2 Pro is keeping us more interested as the company is ready to take the plunge into a completely new segment.

Cut to the chase:

What is it? Realme’s ultra-premium flagship phone

When is it out? Likely in Q1 2022

How much will it cost? Could touch the Rs. 60,000 mark

The launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro appeared imminent when it crossed a couple of certifications like the Eurasian EEC and India’s IMEI, however, it is not as impending as it looked.

As per a fresh tip, the phone could launch in the first quarter of 2022, which isn’t too far but still, quite at a distance. There isn’t an exact date known, but expect to hear about it soon, given the leaks are just flowing in and there is enough information on its development.

The exact price of the Realme GT 2 Pro is unknown as well, however, referring to what Realme founder Sky Li commented two weeks back could tell us what to expect. The top executive shares his intent to enter the premium segment with devices priced around the $800 mark, which translates to approximately Rs. 60,000 in the Indian market.

Considering the quoted cost, the purported GT 2 Pro device is falling well under the highly-priced phones bracket. But if the rumored specifications are to be believed, the device might not cross the $650 mark. Possibly, the company will also bring a special edition of the phone to quench its thirst for launching its first premium handset in early 2022.

Display and design

The first look of the device is unknown yet but we will update you as soon as we receive any information on the same.

Specifications and more

Realme GT 2 Pro is presumed the higher-end version of the GT Neo 2 that could bear some better upgrades. According to some past rumors, it may feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, 6.51-inch full HD Plus AMOLED screen, and a 108MP primary sensor on the back.

A Realme smartphone with model number RMX3300, believed to be a variant of the GT 2 Pro, was also spotted on AnTuTu. The device beats the device with Dimensity 9000 on the benchmark score by a fair margin, though we aren’t here to take these scores into account. What’s interesting is, the AnTuTu listing reveals more about the Realme GT 2 Pro.

As per the listing, the device could feature a 120Hz refresh rate and 50MP snapper on the back. On the front, it could feature a 32MP camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro might run Android 12, likely with Realme UI 3.0 on the top.

The listing shows the model RMX3300 is powered by Qualcomm’s SM8450 SoC, which is widely expected to be called Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The listing also mentions the device in the testing (which is a prototype) bears 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone could support 125W UltraDart charging, but the battery capacity is currently unknown.

Realme GT 2 Pro camera

There isn’t much known when it comes to the camera department. A past rumor suggested a 108MP rear camera, whereas the AnTuTu listing suggests it to be just 50MP. However, it is possible that the listing has mentioned only one of the rear snappers of the phone. It could also be possible that Realme has one more version of GT 2 Pro that would feature the 108MP snapper and thus a reason to stay in the top-end segment.

For comparison, the GT Neo 2 came with a 64MP primary snapper, followed by two more snappers – 8MP and 2MP. So, if the GT 2 Pro is the upgrade over the Neo 2, we might see the former outpacing with a bigger megapixel and of course with better performance.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram