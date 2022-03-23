Realme GT 2 Pro India launch date revealed via a deleted Twitter post

Audio player loading…

Realme has been gearing up for the launch of its flagship smartphone Realme GT 2 Pro in India for some time now. The company has been creating a buzz ahead of the launch using social media. In one such post, the company revealed that the duo – Realme GT 2 And GT 2 Pro will launch in India on April 9.

The Twitter post has been deleted now, however, not before it was spotted by the folks at GSMArena . The post not only revealed the launch date but also highlighted the fact that the phone is the world’s first sustainable design phone and will ship in eco-friendly packaging.

(Image credit: Realme)

The fact that the tweet has been deleted means either Realme has a change of plans, or the tweet wasn’t supposed to go out already. Our best bet is that it could be the latter – wherein the announcement was shared ahead of the schedule.

While the tweet only talks about the Realme GT 2 Pro, however, it is almost certain that the Realme GT 2 is also expected to launch in India alongside the premium sibling.

Talking about the specifications, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with flagship-grade specifications which include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch LTPO2 AMOLED display with 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000 Hz touch sampling rate.

It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The battery of the phone is 5000mAh, which supports 65W fast charging. The phone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens supporting a 150-degree field-of-view. The third sensor on the phone is a 3MP shooter for macro shots and comes with a 40x macro lens. A 32 MP selfie camera is present on the front for selfies and video calling. Powering the phone is a 5000 mAh battery which is coupled with 65W fast charging.

The Realme GT 2, on the other hand, comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. It comes with a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper coupled with a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

One of the many powerful phones in the Indian market

Apart from Realme’s GT 2 Pro, various other flagship phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC are slated to launch in India soon. OnePlus is expected to announce the availability of the OnePlus 10 Pro while Xiaomi is expected to come up with its Xiaomi 12 lineup soon.

These phones will be pitted against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, iQoo 9 Pro and the Moto G30 Pro which are already retailing in the country.

However, Realme has been growing at a rapid pace in the recent past, hence, the GT 2 Pro is extremely important for the company as it is the first-ever true flagship phone. It is expected that the phone could be priced around Rs. 50,000 in India – which will make it Realme’s most expensive phone in a price-sensitive market like India.