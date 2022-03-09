OnePlus 10 Pro tipped to launch around March 22 in India

Audio player loading…

OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in India sometime later this month. The company is expected to start teasing the launch soon while the phone itself may arrive on March 22 or 24.

A tweet by a known tipster Yogesh Brar hints at the probable release of the first teaser as well as the approximate launch date.

The tipster says that the launch is "planned for either 22nd or 24th March." He also hints that the phone could be priced aggressively and that the company is expected to start teasing the launch soon.

So now we're done with Apple, expect OnePlus to roll out teasers for the 10 Pro in the coming days with the launch planned for either 22nd or 24th March.Pricing looks good so far...March 9, 2022 See more

If the phone launches in March, then this could be the company's third launch event in three months - something that we predicted a few days back.

OnePlus 10 Pro - What we already know

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Unlike the previous launches, the OnePlus 10 Pro does not have a base variant. This means that we might not see a OnePlus 10 and instead the company might launch a new phone probably with the Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Talking about the OnePlus 10 Pro, since the smartphone has already been launched in China, we have a fair idea of what we can expect from the upcoming flagship. OnePlus 10 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution.

The smartphone will most probably get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor complemented with Adreno 730 GPU. It could include 12GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Now, one of the major changes we can expect is the inclusion of Oxygen OS 12 in the Indian variant. OnePlus recently announced that they will continue with Oxygen OS for global variants, and the OnePlus-Oppo merger is not going to affect that. To recall, the Chinese variant is based on Color OS as a result of the merger.

The OnePlus 10 Pro may flaunt a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8MP telephoto shooter.

At the front, the smartphone rocks a 32MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone might be powered by a 5000mAh battery along with 80W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

