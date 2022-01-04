A OnePlus 10 variant could ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset

Audio player loading…

So much of the OnePlus 10 flagship devices are already known through leaks that it is tough to not gloss over additional information on these pages. The company went to the extent of revealing the phone design while confirming the launch date. However, now a report has surfaced that one of the variants may carry a MediaTek chipset.

A report from MySmartPrice suggests that there could be a OnePlus 10 variant in the works that could arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. Well known leaker Yogesh Brar tipped the folks at MySmartPrice that the handset featuring the MediaTek chipset could well be the base model of the OnePlus 10.

If so, this would be the first time that OnePlus has shifted allegiance from the trusted Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets to one from MediaTek. That is if you count only the flagship offerings.

Readers in India would recall that the Chinese phone maker has used Dimensity SoCs in the past. The OnePlus Nord 2 carried the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. It was paired to 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device came with 65W fast charging and a 90Hz AMOLED display.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Why has the OnePlus 10 base model been leak-proof?

While it sounds a bit far-fetched at this point in time, there could be some truth in the suggestion as most of the leaks in the lead-up to the OnePlus 10 series launch has been limited to the Pro version. The basic device has escaped scrutiny even on certification listings, which could suggest that OnePlus is making an SoC shift.

There is no official word from OnePlus, but that isn't surprising given that most of its focus has been on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Rumors abound that the basic OnePlus 10 may arrive only in the second quarter of 2022. Since the OnePlus 9RT is already on its way to India, this MediaTek-led OnePlus may just over-fly this region for now.

The tipster also claimed that OnePlus would start testing these devices with their unified OS that came into being following the Oppo-OnePlus merger. While we wait for some information about the base OnePlus 10 model, it is worth mentioning that the company has steadfastly remained with Snapdragon chipsets all these years and if at all they shift to MediaTek, the reasons cannot revolve around cutting costs. As both chipsets compare well against each other.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Mediatek Dimensity 9000 is quite kosher

Approaching the story from another angle, MediaTek had unveiled the Dimensity 9000 late in 2021 and suggested that its flagship processor would debut in some devices around February.

The latest SoC comes with a 1+3+4 (core) cluster that has been manufactured on the TSMC 4nm process. It registered a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz with three performance cores measuring 2.85GHz and four efficiency cores touching 1.79GHz during tests.

Additionally, this powerful SoC also boasts of several firsts. This includes being the first to include Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity and the first sub-6GHz 5G mobile chipset to house a Cortex-X2 core that can power the new always-connected Arm-based computing devices. What more does a flagship handset require?

