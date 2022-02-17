OnePlus 10 Pro could hit the Indian market by March 16 - Here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

OnePlus 10 Pro entered the Chinese market last year and now the latest rumours suggest that the smartphone is going to make its India debut by March. The device was launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 120Hz refresh rate. In collaboration with 91Mobiles, popular tipster Yogesh Brar mentioned that the OnePlus 10 Pro will hit the Indian market by mid-March.

He further said that the expected date of launch is March 15 or 16. He further stated that the smartphone will go on sale via Amazon in the Holi sale which is scheduled to be held around March third week. Considering the timeline, we can soon see a teaser or a promo for the OnePlus 10 Pro. One thing to note here is that the OnePlus 10 Pro China variant ships with ColorOS 12 operating system. Leaks suggest that the Indian variant will have Oxygen OS.

OnePlus 10 Pro rumoured specifications

As the smartphone has already been launched in China, we have a fair idea of what the brand can offer in the smartphone. OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display accompanied by a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device will most probably have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone will operate on the Android 12 operating system topped with Oxygen OS.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

When it comes to the camera, the smartphone might rock a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP secondary shooter, and an 8MP tertiary shooter. We can also see a 32MP sensor at the front for video calls and selfies. For security purposes, the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other features comprise 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, VoWiFi, USB Type-C port, 5G, VoLTE, NFC, Dolby Atmos, dual OIS, and X-axis linear motor. OnePlus 10 Pro might pack a 5000mAh battery along with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Now, here comes the contradictory part, OnePlus devices shipped in the past with Warp charger.

SuperVOOC is the charger used for Oppo and its pairing with OnePlus devices could be a result of the Oppo and OnePlus merger. However, nothing has been confirmed by OnePlus, so we can see the OnePlus 10 Pro with its original charger.

