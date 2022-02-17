OnePlus might launch a lot of products this year

Audio player loading…

OnePlus started as a brand with a razor-sharp focus on consumers with the help of a handful of products – which included 4 phones and a couple of accessories like power bank and Bluetooth neckbands. However, in what seems to be a contrasting change to the policies, the company is reportedly going to launch a whole lot of products this year.

A report by MySmartPrice says that the company is readying a “hoard of products” and in all probability will host one launch every month in India.

The report, citing a popular tipster Mukul Sharma, says that the Chinese smartphone maker may introduce several new phones under the Nord lineup, a smartwatch, a smart band and more.

Under the Nord lineup, the report says, OnePlus is expected to introduce Nord CE 2 Lite 5G soon. This will be a budget 5G phone running on a 5G capable Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of onboard storage. This phone might have a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display and will sit below the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G which is slated to launch later today.

Besides the phones, the company is tipped to introduce a new smart band – probably a successor to the OnePlus Band that’s already retailing in the market. A successor to the OnePlus Watch, which debuted last year, is also tipped to launch soon.

Brace for the impact!

While the report doesn’t have exact details, however, if you’re able to connect a few dots, you will probably find that this might indeed be true. We are in the second month of the year, and the company has already got two different launch events to unveil five new products – the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus Nord 2 CE, OnePlus Y1S & OnePlus Y1S Edge smart TVs.

Next up in the line is the OnePlus 10 Pro lineup and if the rumours are to be believed, it will be launched in India in March – making it three launches in three months. Then you have the U and Q lineup of smart TVs – which are bound to get yearly upgrades as well. Similarly, if you stack up the products that are mentioned above and add the 6 monthly updates to the flagship phones, you’ll probably end up getting close to 12 launches in as many months.

This change in strategy was inevitable especially after the OnePlus and Oppo merger – which meant that the company would shift from an enthusiast-focused brand to a company looking to monetize the hard yards put in during its initial phase.

And while as an end-user or a person who’s followed the brand’s journey from its nascent stage, one might find this switch slightly odd, however, once you look from the other side, you’ll find a brand that is looking to expand its ecosystem of products.

