OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and TVs to launch on February 17 in India

Audio player loading…

OnePlus has announced that it will host an event on February 15 where it will launch the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G and two new TVs - Y1S and Y1S Edge.

The company had recently teased its next-gen affordable smart LED TVs and was rumoured to be preparing yet another smartphone for the Indian market.

In the above teaser, OnePlus has given us a glimpse of what the upcoming phone OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G might look like. The teaser also hints that the phone might skip one of OnePlus’ marquee features – the alert slider.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is coming soon, and it's going to be #ALittleMoreThanYoudExpect. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kXNO5ps0WuFebruary 10, 2022 See more

The teaser also shows that the phone will come with a flat display with a left-aligned punch hole cut-out housing a selfie camera. Other things worth noticing in the teaser are the now-familiar rectangular camera island housing the triple camera setup and the blue colour that can be associated with the Nord phones.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a 5G capable Dimensity 900 processor. The phone might come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Reports hints that the phone may ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS 12 skin out of the box – similar to the OnePlus 9RT. The phone may come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP selfie shooter will be responsible for selfies. The phone may be powered by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for 65W fast charging.

OnePlus TV Y1S leaked offical renders

(Image credit: MySmartPrice / Ishan Agarwal)

Talking about the OnePlus TV Y1S, folks at MySmartPrice have shared the official renders of the upcoming smart TV. The renders show the TVs in their full glory and suggest that the TV will have a bezel-less design on the 3 sides while a noticeable chin at the bottom is visible.

The bundled remote seems to be similar to its predecessor with a tall design. It will have multiple hotkeys to quickly launch popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. This remote will also allow users to control the TV using voice commands.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!